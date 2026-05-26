SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q1 2026

First quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.2 (1.0) million

EBITDA amounted to SEK -1.2 (-2.8) million

EBIT amounted to SEK -2.5 (-9.5) million

EBT amounted to SEK -46.2 (-9.9) million

Dear Shareholders,

During the quarter, we have taken several important strategic steps to further clarify and unlock the underlying value within SpectrumOne. At the same time, we continue to see strong operational progress across our portfolio companies, particularly within Cloud Explorers.

A key highlight is the continued development of our Prism platform. During the period, we have taken the next step in the evolution of Prism by introducing a new product offering, Prism Graph. This represents a natural extension of the platform, designed to further enhance data visualization and usability for end users.

The response to Prism Graph has been very encouraging. The solution has been well received by our partners Dun & Bradstreet and Tietoevry, confirming the commercial relevance of the product. In addition, the further developed Prism platform has been successfully piloted with a Norwegian government agency, where the solution has been received very positively.

This validation from both partners and end customers strengthens our conviction that Prism, and now Prism Graph, has significant potential. We see clear opportunities to build on this momentum, initially in Norway and subsequently across the Nordic public sector.

In parallel with the operational progress, we have also taken steps to further develop our investment portfolio. We have increased our exposure to HIA through a convertible loan investment, supporting the company's upcoming U.S. launch together with Connect America. We also intend to actively support HIA in its journey

towards a potential future listing, leveraging our experience from previous successful listings.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on continuing to develop our portfolio companies, while also taking structured steps to realize and highlight the value that we believe is not yet fully reflected in SpectrumOne's current market valuation.

Sincerely,

Stephen Karl Ranson

CEO

For further information contact:

Stephen Ranson CEO

+47 99288 221,

stephen@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on May 26, 2026 at 8.30 a.m. CET.

This report is to be found on our webpage (https://spectrumone.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/)

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered in a SaaS online service shipping with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries. Enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science supporting business analysis, strategy, and growth. All of which can be enabled the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development located in Norway, Finland and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.