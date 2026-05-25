SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne AB announces strategic measures to unlock shareholder value

SpectrumOne AB ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") today announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to implement a number of strategic measures aimed at enhancing shareholder value and increasing transparency regarding the Company's underlying assets.

The Company notes that its current market valuation largely reflects the value of its listed holdings in Observit AB and Qbim AB. The Board of Directors believes that this valuation does not adequately reflect the value of SpectrumOne's unlisted holdings and ongoing business activities.

SpectrumOne has over time developed into a platform for identifying, developing and scaling companies in relatively early stages, with a defined strategy of enabling future listings. This has been demonstrated through the listings of Qbim AB and Observit AB.

Proposed divestment and intended listing of Cloud Explorers

The Board of Directors intends to propose that the Annual General Meeting resolves to approve a divestment of the Company's holding in Cloud Explorers AB ("CE AB"), a newly established Swedish company and a 100 % owner of the Norwegian company Cloud Explorers AS, through a distribution of purchase rights to the shareholders, in a structure similar to the divestment of Qbim AB completed in 2025.

The Company further intends to work towards a listing of CE AB on a multilateral trading facility (MTF) platform following the summer of 2026. The proposed divestment is intended to facilitate such a listing and enable CE AB to operate as an independent, publicly traded company.

An independent external valuation will be obtained in connection with such listing. Based on the Board of Directors' preliminary assessment, the discount offered to shareholders is expected to exceed 50 percent in relation to the proposed transaction value of SEK 12.5 million, corresponding to the book value of the holding.

Cloud Explorers has reached a level of maturity where it is considered capable of operating independently. The company has made significant progress in a pilot project based on a further development of its Prism platform, which has been well received by a Norwegian government agency. This is considered to provide favorable conditions for continued expansion, initially in Norway and subsequently in the Nordic public sector.

Investment in HIA and convertible loan

SpectrumOne currently holds an ownership stake of approximately 10 percent in HIA. As part of its continued investment in the company, SpectrumOne has entered into a convertible loan agreement with HIA amounting to USD 5,000,000, representing an additional investment.

The loan will be disbursed in tranches towards the end of the year, carries an annual interest rate of 4 %, and has a maturity date of 31 March 2027. The loan is secured by all assets of HIA.

SpectrumOne has the option, but not the obligation, to convert the outstanding loan amount into equity in HIA. The conversion terms will be based on a valuation range of USD 33,000,000 to USD 132,000,000, to be determined and confirmed by an established financial institution in connection with a formal valuation process.

HIA is currently preparing for a commercial launch in the United States during Q3 this year in collaboration with Connect America.

Furthermore, SpectrumOne and HIA have entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent regarding a potential future listing of HIA, conditional upon a successful commercial launch in the U.S. market. Under the Letter of Intent, the parties intend to collaborate closely and jointly explore and prepare for a potential listing of HIA, leveraging SpectrumOne's experience and expertise in developing and listing growth companies.

The Letter of Intent is non-binding, except for customary exclusivity undertakings during the period up until the maturity of the convertible loan.

Proposed issue of warrants

The Board of Directors also intends to propose that the Annual General Meeting resolves to issue 207 110 452 warrants to existing shareholders.

Each warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe for shares at a subscription price corresponding to a 30 percent discount to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share during the period from 15 May to 31 May 2027.

As warrants can no longer be issued free of charge, the warrants will be subscribed for at a price of SEK 0,0025 each. The purpose of the warrant program is to provide existing shareholders with the opportunity to increase their exposure to the Company through a derivative instrument and thereby enhance the potential financial upside.

The Board of Directors intends to propose that the Annual General Meeting resolves on the transactions relating to the distribution of purchase rights and the issuance of warrants. SpectrumOne therefore intends to convene an Annual General Meeting shortly, where these proposals will be included. In addition, the Company intends to secure subscription and underwriting commitments in connection with the proposed transactions. Further details regarding such commitments are expected to be announced in a separate press release no later than two weeks prior to the Annual General Meeting.

The above measures reflect the Board of Directors' strategy to actively manage the Company's portfolio, realize values in maturing assets and create improved conditions for long-term shareholder value creation.

For further information contact:

Fredric Forsman

Chairman

+46 739 78 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on May 25, 2026 at 9.25 p.m. CET.

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered in a SaaS online service shipping with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries. Enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science supporting business analysis, strategy, and growth. All of which can be enabled the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development located in Norway, Finland and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.