Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2026

Q1 2026 (Q1 2025)

Revenue was SEK 4.6 M (9.8 M) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 532.0 M (260.7)

Operating profit/loss was SEK -56.5 M (-16.5 M) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.33 (0.17)

Net profit/loss was SEK -46.2 M (19.0 M) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.33 (0.16)



Comments from the CEO

"In the first quarter of 2026, we continued disciplined execution of our partnership-driven strategy. With three proprietary programs supported by GLP toxicology material, we are preparing to enter the clinic. Our partnered assets offer near-term milestone potential, while our internal pipeline advances toward key value inflection points. Engagement with international investment and pharmaceutical communities is strengthening. We remain focused on operating partly self-financed through partnerships, while maintaining strategic flexibility for future growth. Saniona is positioned for the next phase of clinical and shareholder value creation."



Investor call

Saniona will host a Q1 investor call on 26 May 2026, at 11.00 CEST.



At the call Management will be presenting results and a company update. At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session, where participants can ask online questions.



Access to the event can be obtained through the following link:



https://www.redeye.se/events/1143627/live-q-saniona-5



REPLAY access

Webcast replay will be available at www.saniona.com and at www.redeye.se

For more information, please contact

Johnny Stilou, CFO, +45 21227227; johnny.stilou@saniona.com

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's internal pipeline includes SAN2668 for paediatric epilepsy syndromes, SAN2219 for epilepsy, and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which holds global rights to SAN2355 for epilepsy, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which holds worldwide rights to ACP-711 for essential tremor, and with Medix, which holds rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico, where a market authorization application is currently under review, and Argentina. Saniona's ion channel discovery platform is further validated through research collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim, AstronauTx, and Cephagenix. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-26 08:00 CEST.