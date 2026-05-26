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WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
München
26.05.26 | 08:00
2,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,38010:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
21 Leser
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Activity results of AB Kauno energija of the 1 quarter of the year 2026

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) assessed the results of Company's business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2026 and financial state as at March 31, 2026 and approved on May 25, 2026 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company's non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2026.

The result of Company's business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2026 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit in amount of EUR 16,331 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 was EUR 13,822 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 61,879 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2025 it was EUR 43,301 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its' subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code - 303042623), amounts to EUR 16,425 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 amounts to EUR 13,853 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 62,096 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 amounted to EUR 43,513 thousand).

The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2026 is EUR 19,639 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 was EUR 16,199 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 19,739 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 was EUR 16,242 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2026 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Virgilijus Motiejunas Chief Financial Officer, email: v.motiejunas@kaunoenergija.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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