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WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
München
29.04.26 | 08:00
2,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9102,94012:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on April 28, 2026. 4 shareholders owning 42,268,075 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 98.75 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company's audited Financial Statements of the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report of the year 2025 and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution is to approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2025.

The resolution is to allocate AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2025 in accordance to the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (included).

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, l.miliauskiene@kaunoenergija.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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