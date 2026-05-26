PT Series showcased in production-grade AI infrastructure environment at Digital Realty's new London Innovation Lab

ORCA Computing a leading quantum computing company, announced today its participation in the newly launched Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL) in London, a next-generation infrastructure testing environment developed by Digital Realty, the world's largest cloud-and carrier-neutral data center provider.

The DRIL enables customers to test emerging AI and quantum technologies in live operational conditions before full-scale deployment, helping reduce risk and accelerate adoption. By bringing this capability to London, Digital Realty is expanding access to advanced infrastructure testing for organizations building next-generation compute environments across EMEA.

The collaboration with Digital Realty represents another significant commercial milestone for ORCA, as enterprises increasingly explore how quantum acceleration can integrate alongside AI and HPC infrastructure. As part of the initiative, ORCA's PT Series photonic quantum systems will operate alongside leading AI and infrastructure technologies in a live environment, without the need for specialized cooling or infrastructure.

"Working with ORCA gives customers direct access to one of the UK's leading quantum innovators and demonstrates how quantum technologies can be integrated into real-world enterprise and AI infrastructure environments today," said Seamus Dunne, Managing Director, Digital Realty UK and Ireland. "Having ORCA integrated within the DRIL helps customers explore practical pathways to hybrid quantum-classical computing."

ORCA's latest deployment is proof of the company's data center-native approach to photonic quantum computing. This partnership solidifies ORCA's position as a leading quantum company and one of the only full-stack quantum computing companies able to quickly and effectively deploy in commercial environments.

"ORCA was built around the idea that quantum computing should integrate directly into the infrastructure enterprises already rely on for AI and high-performance computing," said Richard Murray, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ORCA Computing. "As a London-based quantum company, it is exciting to be part of the launch of the Digital Realty Innovation Lab and to demonstrate our systems operating inside a commercial data center environment."

This announcement reinforces ORCA's continued momentum in advancing hybrid quantum-classical integration across generative AI and enterprise environments. Together with ORCA's growing ecosystem of strategic collaborations including, NVIDIA, Toyota Tsusho, SiC Systems and JIJ, ORCA continues to expand the deployment of photonic quantum systems within enterprise data center environments and real-world commercial deployments.

About ORCA Computing

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the United States, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. The company delivers an innovative approach to quantum computing, providing robust, high-performance, and data center-standard systems for machine learning, generative AI and optimization workloads. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered ten on-premises quantum computers to leading global customers, including the UK National Quantum Computing Centre, Montana State University, and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

For more information, please visit https://orcacomputing.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526782107/en/

Contacts:

ORCA Computing Media Contact:

Juliet McGinnis

media@orcacomputing.com