Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce that it has obtained export credit insurance coverage through Export Development Canada ("EDC") in support of its growing international cannabis export business.

The EDC insurance coverage becomes active on June 1, 2026, and is valid for an initial one-year term. Under the program, Herbal Dispatch may obtain insurance protection of up to $250,000 per qualified export transaction, with the coverage limit reusable throughout the policy term as additional insured transactions are completed.

The EDC coverage is expected to provide protection against non-payment risk on qualified international receivables, enabling the Company to expand its global sales activities with increased confidence, enhanced financial flexibility, and improved working capital efficiency.

The Company has also established financing relationships intended to support future export transactions under the EDC policy framework, which management believes will help facilitate larger and more frequent international shipments while maintaining disciplined risk management practices.

Strengthening Export Strategy

The addition of EDC coverage represents another important operational milestone as Herbal Dispatch continues to expand its international distribution platform. The coverage is expected to:

Support larger and more frequent international shipments

Support expansion into new jurisdictions with enhanced credit protection

Improve access to export financing and working capital solutions

Mitigate counterparty risk associated with international buyers

Enhance operational flexibility across the Company's export business

Herbal Dispatch has been actively expanding its export footprint, with existing customer relationships across multiple international markets including Australia, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Costa Rica.

"Securing EDC coverage is an important advancement for our international business and provides another layer of infrastructure as we continue expanding globally. The ability to insure export receivables while also accessing financing solutions tied to the policy meaningfully strengthens our export platform," Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch, stated. "We continue to see increasing international demand for premium Canadian cannabis products, particularly in regulated medical markets. With EDC support now in place, we believe Herbal Dispatch is increasingly well positioned to pursue larger export opportunities and continue expanding its international commercial relationships."

Outlook

The Company expects the EDC policy to play an important role in its 2026 export strategy by supporting increased shipment volumes, broader geographic reach, and enhanced working capital management. Herbal Dispatch intends to continue pursuing additional international opportunities as global medical cannabis markets continue to mature.

Herbal Dispatch will provide further updates as international export activities continue to expand.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, future growth of sales related to edibles both domestically and internationally, including additional follow-on shipments in 2026. The successful execution of these initiatives is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including industry competition, regulatory approvals of anticipated export sales, and future customer demand for the Company's products, among others.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.