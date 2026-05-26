Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") in reliance on the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The Blanket Order is a pilot program which permits eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is December 31, and it will continue to file annual audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31). The Company will continue to remain subject to timely disclosure requirements and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its three-month and nine-month interim periods. The Company will not file quarterly interim financial reports or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30. The Company will file its next interim financial report and related MD&A for the six-months ended June 30, 2026 (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026).

This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia. The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principal North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298834

Source: Apex Resources Inc.