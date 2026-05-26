Calgary Alberta and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a global leader in hybrid quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity, is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) as a corporate member and is actively participating in CANSEC 2026 in Ottawa from May 27-28, 2026.

Following SuperQ's participation in DEFSEC West and the Western Innovation Forum, the Company is advancing a defence-facing engagement track focused on sovereign deployment pathways, quantum-enabled optimization, and cyber resilience for mission-critical defence environments. CADSI is the national industry voice for Canadian defence and security companies, and CANSEC has served as the sector's flagship annual event in Ottawa since 1998.

Dual-Use Quantum and Cybersecurity Technology

SuperQ's dual-use stack combines secure, on-premises quantum orchestration via Super with post-quantum protection through SuperPQC to support operational planning, logistics optimization, and cryptographic modernization as well as military planning, drone defence and secure communication. The Company is positioning this architecture for environments where data sovereignty, continuity of operations, decision speed, and standards-aligned cyber safety are core procurement requirements.

CADSI Membership and CANSEC Engagement

Through its CADSI membership and CANSEC participation, SuperQ is engaging with government officials, Canadian Armed Forces leadership, prime contractors, and industrial partners on near-term pathways to integrate quantum and post-quantum capabilities into procurement and modernization programs. The Company's strategic partner Arctech Accelerate will also be present to catalyze the Company's CANSEC engagements.

SuperQ's Head of Special Projects, Eyren Uggenti, will lead the engagements, highlighting Company's sovereign hybrid compute and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) pathways aligned with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) program, sovereign quantum computing priorities, and autonomous defence.

"Canada's defence modernization agenda is creating a practical window for sovereign quantum and cybersecurity deployment," said Eyren Uggenti. "By joining CADSI and engaging directly at CANSEC, SuperQ is focused on delivering implementation-ready pathways that help organizations move from pilot discussions to measurable operational outcomes."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services; the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats; the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools; compute sovereignty and tokenization; the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies; market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions; competition; the ability to maintain strategic partnerships; and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum