KAWASAKI, Japan, May 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has developed and begun providing a core system capable of real-time management of information management related to the supply of parts for vessels and aircraft, and the procurement and maintenance of ammunition, medical supplies, and food, utilized by approximately 45,000 personnel of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). The system began operation in May 2026.The introduction of this system enables the JMSDF to centrally manage vast amounts of information related to material supplies, allowing for real-time visualization. This will facilitate the planning of material procurement, maintenance, and supply, as well as improve overall operational efficiency through demand forecasting and labor-saving via data utilization, and accelerate decision-making. These advancements will contribute to strengthening Japan's sustained combat capability.OverviewIn light of recent international developments, discussions are underway to revise Japan's three key national security documents, which outline its basic foreign and security policy. The environment surrounding the JMSDF is rapidly changing, and strengthening combat sustainability in emergencies is expected to become increasingly important. In this context, the JMSDF's missions are becoming more complex and diverse each year, requiring a sustainable system capable of responding immediately to all situations with limited resources. To support the JMSDF's goal of transforming into a data-driven operation for rapid and optimal decision-making, Fujitsu has built and introduced this core system for managing all material information. With this system, the JMSDF can centrally manage various material information, including parts supply, ammunition, medical supplies, and food, held by vessels, bases, and supply depots nationwide. This enables real-time and efficient grasp of information necessary for mission execution, facilitating rapid decision-making by commanders.This system is based on SAP SE's ERP solution "S/4HANA(R)" and utilizes the "Defense & Security solution," which has been introduced in various countries. Fujitsu utilized its practical knowledge gained from its company-wide ERP refresh project to support the smooth system construction and operation of this extensive information management system, marking the first implementation of SAP SE's ERP solution in a Japanese central government agency.Fujitsu will continue to promote the stable operation and continuous functional improvement of this system, contributing to Japan's national security by supporting more advanced supply and demand forecasting for materials handled by the JMSDF.Yoshiro Horikawa, President & Representative Director, SAP Japan, comments:I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the launch of this system. I sincerely hope that it will contribute to the advancement of logistics capabilities within the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and support the stable execution of its missions.Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO, Fujitsu Limited, comments:With the cooperation of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and SAP, we have successfully brought into operation a core business system that enables real-time information management for all supply materials. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved.This marks the first implementation of SAP ERP within a central government ministry, and it is a large-scale system designed to manage an enormous number of items. Being involved in such a system carries a significant sense of responsibility.In its capacity as a technology company, Fujitsu has long been engaged not only in Japan's security but also in security efforts overseas. In a time when technology-particularly AI-is indispensable to national security, we will continue to make every effort to further contribute to Japan's security.Tsuneo Hayashi, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, CEO, Public Business, Fujitsu Limited, comments:As Japan's security environment has undergone significant changes in recent years, the importance of data management-particularly for enabling swift and accurate decision-making-has grown increasingly important.In this project, we believe that building a data platform capable of visualizing and managing all supply materials information of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in real time represents an important step toward more data-driven organizational operations.Looking ahead, we plan to leverage the knowledge gained through this system to support its expansion to other organizations within the Ministry of Defense, as well as to other government agencies, thereby contributing to more advanced data utilization across a broader range of domains.Fujitsu will continue to support the stable operation of this system, as well as the overall optimization of business processes and the acceleration of decision-making.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.