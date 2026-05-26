

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Univar Solutions B.V., a unit of Univar Solutions LLC , a chemicals and ingredients distributor, on Tuesday said its Ingredients + Specialties segment expanded its partnership with Dow Inc. (DOW).



Under the new agreement, the company will distribute Dow's silicone additives for plastics and composites across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Univar Solutions added that the collaboration combines Dow's silicone technology expertise with its distribution network, product management and technical support capabilities to deliver specialty chemical solutions for manufacturers.



'Expanding into silicone additives for plastics and composites is a natural next step, allowing us to deliver advanced silicone technologies that help customers achieve performance and sustainability goals,' said Matthew Oliver, senior vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions.



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