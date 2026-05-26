Highlights

Order placed for 20,000 units of the Company's lead product candidate, a needle-free BPC-157 transdermal patch, in preparation for commercial release

Initial commercial release of the BPC-157 transdermal patch could begin as early as June 2026 through The Precision Peptide Company website

Each patch is formulated to deliver 2 mg of BPC-157, consistent with the 95.5% chromatographic purity and 2.02 mg measured dose per patch independently confirmed in the Company's May 19, 2026 news release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it has placed an order for 20,000 units of its BPC-157 transdermal patch (the "Patch"), the Company's lead product candidate. The order is intended to support the Patch's planned commercial release. Each Patch is formulated to deliver 2 mg of BPC-157. An initial commercial release of the BPC-157 transdermal patch could begin as early as June 2026 through The Precision Peptide Company website.

The order follows The Precision Peptide Company's news release dated May 19, 2026 (previously announced here), in which the Company reported independent third-party test results for the Patch. As disclosed in that release, the Patch was tested by Miraxis Labs (San Diego, California), an independent US analytical laboratory, using Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatography with Diode Array Detection (UHPLC-DAD), and the results were certified by Dr. David Marelius, PhD (Chief Scientific Officer of Miraxis Labs) and Dr. Erik Paulson, PhD (Lab Director).

Those results confirmed 95.5% chromatographic purity, exceeding the >=95% threshold widely recognized across the peptide industry as the analytical benchmark for high-purity grade peptide products1, and a quantified dose of 2.02 mg of BPC-157 per patch. The 2 mg formulated dose under this order is consistent with the previously reported quantified potency.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"We have placed an order for 20,000 transdermal patches. Following our third-party test results, this order marks an important step in advancing the patch from a validated formulation toward commercial production. We look forward to sharing further developments as we prepare for the commercial release of our lead product."

Sources

¹ https://www.genscript.com/recommended_peptide_purity.html

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the planned commercial release of the Company's BPC-157 transdermal patch, including the anticipated timing thereof; the anticipated availability of the Patch through The Precision Peptide Company website; and the Company's plans to advance the Patch toward commercial production.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: the Company's manufacturing partner will fulfill the order for 20,000 units of the Patch on the timelines currently contemplated; the Company's website and distribution infrastructure will be operational in time to support the planned commercial release; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk that the commercial release of the Patch is delayed beyond June 2026 or does not occur; and the risk of adverse regulatory developments affecting the commercialization of the Company's peptide products.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298787

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.