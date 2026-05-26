London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. A press release containing the financial results will be issued before the call.

Call Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: +1-800-715-9871

International: +1-647-932-3411

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14730

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298852

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.