- Secures initial 5.5 megawatts ("MW") of capacity with NeutraDC, expected to scale to 18MW by November 2026 -

-Capacity expected to support expanding AI compute and enterprise workloads across Asia, contributing a forecasted US$2 billion over a five-year period at full utilization -

-Agreement supports Gorilla's broader regional expansion strategy to aggregate 150MW - 200MW of capacity over the next year -

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that it has entered into a strategic data centre capacity agreement with NeutraDC, securing an initial allocation of approximately 5.5MW of capacity, expected to scale to approximately 18MW by November 2026.

As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates globally, access to deployable power and data centre capacity has become increasingly constrained. Gorilla believes securing capacity early positions the Company to accelerate customer deployments and support growing regional demand.

Executives from Gorilla Technology, PT Telkom Indonesia and Singtel Digital InfraCo & Nxera during an agreement signing in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictured (left to right): Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Group CTO, Gorilla Technology; Andri Fisaterdi, Vice President of ICT Product Development, PT Telkom Indonesia; Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO, Gorilla Technology; Andreuw Th.A.F, CEO, PT Telkom Data Ekosistem (Investor, NeutraDC); Cyndi Pei, CFO, Singtel Digital InfraCo & Nxera (Investor, NeutraDC); Fauzan Feisal, Deputy EGM Digital Product, PT Telkom Indonesia (Investor, NeutraDC). Source Gorilla Technology.



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Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, commented: "Securing deployable capacity is one of the most important requirements for scaling AI compute services today. This agreement with NeutraDC strengthens our ability to support growing customer demand across Asia, while expanding our regional deployment footprint. Our focus remains on executing against customer opportunities already in front of us, bringing additional capacity online and continuing to build long-term infrastructure partnerships across the region. Based on current AI compute market pricing, fully ramped and utilised deployments associated with this capacity could represent a revenue opportunity exceeding $2 billion over a five-year period."

The initial allocation is provisioned and scheduled for deployment, with additional capacity to be delivered in phases as infrastructure readiness is completed. Under the agreement, Gorilla will deploy advanced GPU infrastructure within NeutraDC's facilities, supporting enterprise, government, and large-scale AI applications across the region.

Indrama Yusuf Muda Purba, Chief Executive Officer of NeutraDC, added: "Gorilla moves with speed, clarity, and intent, exactly what this market demands. We are proud to support deployment and scale alongside them. As demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, partnerships like this are critical. This is not just capacity allocation, this is building the foundation for the next wave of compute in the region."

Gorilla continues to pursue additional AI infrastructure opportunities across several Asian markets to support enterprise AI deployments, sovereign AI initiatives and large-scale compute demand. The Company believes early access to deployable power and regional data centre capacity will remain a critical differentiator as global AI infrastructure demand continues to accelerate.





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The collaboration with NeutraDC reflects Gorilla's strategy of working with leading regional data centre operators to rapidly secure and deploy capacity while significantly reducing time to market. By aligning with established infrastructure platforms, Gorilla is able to accelerate deployment timelines and meet demand without the delays typically associated with greenfield builds. The agreement remains subject to finalisation of definitive documentation, including completion of customer due diligence and execution of a Master Services Agreement governing the provision of services.

Global demand for AI compute infrastructure continues to outpace available supply, creating a structural imbalance that favours operators with secured power and deployable capacity. Gorilla is positioning itself at the centre of this shift by locking in power ahead of demand and deploying GPU infrastructure at scale through partnerships that enable immediate commercialisation and long-term growth.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About NeutraDC

NeutraDC is an Indonesian data centre platform focused on delivering reliable, sustainable and AI ready digital infrastructure. Its Batam facility is positioned within Southeast Asia's digital corridor and benefits from strong regional connectivity, with Batam linked by multiple operational subsea cables across Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. According to NeutraDC, the Batam site is carrier neutral, designed for high density AI workloads and supported by energy and water efficient technologies, including liquid cooling. The facility also highlights global standard certifications including LEED Gold, ISO 27001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, PCI DSS, UTI Tier III Design, UTI Tier III Facility, UTI TCOS and TIA 942.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.neutradc.com/data-center/batam

Forward-Looking Statements

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Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.