

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk B A/S (NVO) on Tuesday said as per new results from the POSEIDON real-world evidence study, CV inflammation remains highly prevalent among people with CVD despite current standard-of-care treatment.



The study found that two in five people with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease had cardiovascular inflammation, which is associated with an increased risk of major cardiovascular events , including heart attack, stroke and CV death



POSEIDON enrolled 18,904 patients across 18 countries between 2023 and 2025, including 13,475 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, of whom 42.7% also had chronic kidney disease.



The findings were presented at the 94th European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in Athens.



'POSEIDON makes clear that inflammation is not a peripheral concern - it is a shared driver of risk affecting millions of patients worldwide with cardiovascular disease who remain vulnerable despite our best current therapies,' said Professor Carolyn S.P. Lam, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, National Heart Centre Singapore; and Professor, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders Signature Research Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School.



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