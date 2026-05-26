Presentations at the 94th European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress highlight the breadth of evidence for bempedoic acid across a wide range of patient subgroups and background therapies.

Real-world data from the MILOS study across multiple European cohorts demonstrate consistent effectiveness and safety profile in routine clinical practice. 1,2,3,4

Analysis from the CLEAR Outcomes trial underscores the impact of bempedoic acid on cardiovascular risks, including stroke and venous thromboembolism (VTE). 5,6

Daiichi Sankyo Europe's commitment to "care for every heartbeat" is centred on providing accessible oral treatment options to ensure every patient is given a chance to reach their LDL-C goals.

Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) is pleased to announce its extensive scientific presence at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. The presentation of 15 abstracts, comprising both clinical trial analyses and real-world evidence, underscores the company's sustained investment in cardiovascular health and its mission to care for every heartbeat.

The 15-abstract showcase provides a comprehensive look at the role of bempedoic acid in lipid management. This includes post-hoc analyses in collaboration with Esperion Therapeutics from the Phase 3 CLEAR Outcomes trial exploring its impact on stroke and venous thromboembolism (VTE) incidence.5,6 There are also real-world findings from the MILOS registry, including a dedicated sub-analysis investigating the effectiveness of bempedoic acid across various background therapies.1,2,3,4 Results reinforce consistent effectiveness and safety profile of bempedoic acid across various EU countries and regardless of patients' existing treatment regimens.7

DSE's commitment to expanding the evidence base for bempedoic acid is further reflected in new Esperion sponsored data being presented in paediatric patients (aged 6-17 years old) with familial hypercholesterolemia.8 Alongside the recent label update regarding breastfeeding where use may now be considered by weighing the benefit of therapy for the mother against the child's benefit from breastfeeding these milestones underscore DSE's ongoing efforts to study bempedoic acid across all populations, including specific underserved groups, to ensure as many patients as possible can achieve their LDL-C goals.9,10

"Far too many patients across Europe still fail to reach their LDL-C targets, leaving them unnecessarily exposed to cardiovascular risk," says Prof. Maurizio Averna, Professor of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Palermo, Italy. "The real-world data being presented at EAS 2026 provide critical evidence to help clinicians bridge these treatment gaps in routine practice and improve outcomes for a diverse range of patients."

"At Daiichi Sankyo Europe, our commitment goes beyond clinical data; it is rooted in the individual journey of every patient," said Dr. Stefan Seyfried, Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs, Specialty Medicines, Daiichi Sankyo Europe."The extensive data set we are presenting at EAS 2026 a testament to our sustained investment in cardiovascular health reinforces our mission to give every patient a chance to reach their treatment goals. By translating scientific innovation into practical, patient-centred care, we are ensuring that we care for every heartbeat through innovative and accessible solutions."

By emphasizing bempedoic acid's ability to deliver improved cardiovascular outcomes and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reduction, irrespective of background therapy and patient subgroup, DSE aims to ensure that healthcare professionals have the evidence needed to support their lipid management treatment decisions.

Data Being Presented at EAS Congress 2026

MILOS study

Presentation title Author Session (Time, EEST) UK Real-World Experience with Bempedoic Acid in Dyslipidaemia: 1-Year Results from the MILOS Study K. K. Ray Oral 25 May 14:56-15:03 Real-world effectiveness and safety of bempedoic acid: Insights from the 1-year follow-up Italian cohort data of the MILOS study M. Averna Oral 25 May 14:56-15:03 Effectiveness and safety of bempedoic acid in routine clinical practice: 1-year follow-up data from MILOS Belgian cohort T. Vanassche Oral 26 May At all times Real-World One-Year Data on the Use of Bempedoic Acid in Patients with Dyslipidemia: Insights from the MILOS Austria Study T. Stulnig Poster Discussion 25 May 14:49-14:56 Real-World Use of Bempedoic Acid in Spain: 8-Week Results from the MILOS Study J.J. Gómez Doblas Virtual Poster At all times Swiss Real-World Experience with Bempedoic Acid in Dyslipidaemia: 8-Week Results from the Observational, Prospective MILOS Study K. Koskinas Poster on Board 24-25 May At all times Comparable LDL-C reductions with bempedoic acid used alone or with background statin and/or ezetimibe therapy: real world evidence from the MILOS study T. Vanassche Oral 26 May 16:45-17:00

CLEAR Outcomes trial

Presentation title Author Session (Time, CET) Factors associated with enhanced LDL cholesterol lowering with bempedoic acid among statin-intolerant patients from CLEAR Outcomes (in collaboration with Esperion Therapeutics) C. M. Ballantyne Oral Presentation 25 May 15:03-15:10 The association between bempedoic acid and risk of venous thromboembolism: A post hoc analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial (in collaboration with Esperion Therapeutics) S. J. Nicholls Oral Presentation 25 May 11:30-11:40 Bempedoic acid and incidence of stroke among statin-intolerant patients: An analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial (in collaboration with Esperion Therapeutics) S. J. Nicholls Oral Presentation 26 May 13:44-13:51 Bempedoic acid without background LLT, LDL cholesterol and cardiovascular events: a secondary analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial K. K. Ray Science at a Glance 26 May 13:51-13:58

CLEAR Path 1 trial

Presentation title Author Session (Time, EEST) Bempedoic acid in children aged 6-17 years with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia: a Phase 2 study (Esperion Therapeutics-sponsored) S. Gidding Science at a Glance 25 May 14:35-14:42

About MILOS

MILOS (NCT04579367) is an ongoing, multinational, European observational study in adult patients diagnosed with primary hypercholesterolaemia or mixed dyslipidaemia.11 The aim is to evaluate the real-world use of bempedoic acid and bempedoic plus ezetimibe fixed-dose combination. Beyond Germany, MILOS has sites in Austria, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.11

About CLEAR Outcomes trial

The CLEAR Outcomes trial was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the effect of bempedoic acid on cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in statin-intolerant patients for whom primary or secondary CV prevention was clinically indicated.12 The trial enrolled 13,970 patients aged 18-85 years (mean age 65.5 years), nearly half of whom were women, all of whom had established or were at high risk for cardiovascular disease and a mean baseline LDL-C of 139 mg/dL (3.59 mmol/L).12 Conducted at 1,250 sites across 32 countries, patients were randomized to receive oral bempedoic acid 180 mg daily or placebo and were followed for a median of 40.6 months.12 The primary endpoint was a four-component composite of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4): CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, or coronary revascularization, with multiple key secondary CV endpoints also assessed.12

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) is a global healthcare company committed to becoming a trusted healthcare innovator, transforming the lives of people through its strength in science and technology. The company discovers and develops new standards of care to address diverse medical needs to fulfill its purpose of contributing to the enrichment of quality of life around the world. With a strategic focus on oncology, Daiichi Sankyo is advancing an industry-leading antibody drug conjugate portfolio along with identifying new breakthrough generating technologies to deliver practice-changing medicines to patients, healthcare professionals and society. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com

References

Averna M, et al. Real-world effectiveness and safety of bempedoic acid: Insights from the 1-year follow-up Italian cohort data of the MILOS study. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Ray KK, et al. UK Real-World Experience with Bempedoic Acid in Dyslipidaemia: 1-Year Results from the MILOS Study. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Stulnig T, et al. Real-World One-Year Data on the Use of Bempedoic Acid in Patients with Dyslipidemia: Insights from the MILOS Austria Study. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Vanassche T, et al. Effectiveness and safety of bempedoic acid in routine clinical practice: 1-year follow-up data from MILOS Belgian cohort. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Nicholls SJ, et al. Bempedoic acid and incidence of stroke among statin-intolerant patients: An analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Nicholls SJ, et al. The association between bempedoic acid and risk of venous thromboembolism: A post hoc analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Ray KK, et al. Bempedoic acid without background LLT, LDL cholesterol and cardiovascular events: a secondary analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Gidding SS, et al. Bempedoic Acid in Children aged 6-17 years with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia: A Phase 2 Study. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. European Medicines Agency. Nilemdo summary of product characteristics (SmPC). Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/nilemdo-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed May 2026. European Medicines Agency. Nustendi summary of product characteristics (SmPC). Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/nustendi-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed May 2026. Treatment with bempedoic acid and/?or its fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe in primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia (MILOS). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04579367?viewType=Card&term=NCT04579367&rank=1. Last accessed April 2026. Nissen SE, et al. Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients. N Engl J Med. 2023. 13;388(15):1353-1364. Ballantyne CM, et al. Factors associated with enhanced LDL cholesterol lowering with bempedoic acid among statin-intolerant patients from CLEAR Outcomes. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. J.J. Gómez Doblas, et al. Real-World Use of Bempedoic Acid in Spain: 8-Week Results from the MILOS Study. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. K. Koskinas, et al. Swiss Real-World Experience with Bempedoic Acid in Dyslipidaemia: 8-Week Results from the Observational, Prospective MILOS Study. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026. Vanassche T, et al. Comparable LDL-C reductions with bempedoic acid used alone or with background statin and/or ezetimibe therapy: real world evidence from the MILOS study. Presented at European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026.

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