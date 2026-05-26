

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Tuesday said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of Enhertu, co-developed with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF), for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumours who have received prior treatment and have no satisfactory treatment options.



The positive opinion was based on results from subgroup analyses across the Phase II DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01 and DESTINY-CRC02 trials, where Enhertu showed clinically meaningful responses in patients with HER2-positive tumours across multiple cancer types.



Enhertu is already approved in multiple countries for several cancers, including breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer and certain solid tumours.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News