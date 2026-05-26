Median is a leading provider of imaging services to the world's top oncology pharma companies

Median will host two presentation sessions to introduce its new solutions for radiopharmaceutical image processing and cachexia assessment for oncology research at booth #36102

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or the "Company"), manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers,announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place from May 29 to June 2, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA.

Median's team will be hosting interested parties at booth #36102, South Building, Hall A, McCormick Place, from May 30 to June 1 (exhibit dates), from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CT, where it will share the most recent advances for its central and AI-powered imaging services for oncology clinical trials.

Median will host two presentation sessions on how the Company's new solutions for radiopharmaceutical image processing and cachexia assessment are advancing oncology research. Sessions will take place at booth #36102.

Unlocking Oncology Trial Potential with Radiopharmaceutical Imaging - Saturday, May 30 th 11:30 AM 12:00 PM Presenter: Antoine Iannessi, VP Medical Affairs iCRO

- Saturday, May 30 11:30 AM 12:00 PM Presenter: Antoine Iannessi, VP Medical Affairs iCRO Advancing Cachexia Assessment in Oncology Trials with Body Composition Analysis Sunday, May 31st 11:30 AM 12:00 PM Presenter: Antoine Iannessi, VP Medical Affairs iCRO

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world's premier oncology conference, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest oncology society in the world. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ASCO Annual Meeting: https://am.asco.org/

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT. For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526983809/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

U.S. media TODD STEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Todd Stein

+1 510.417.0612

todd@toddsteincommunications.com