KeyBank Celebrates New Branch in North Greenbush With $30,000 in Donations to Local Nonprofits

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / North Greenbush Branch Manager Jessica Morgans cuts the ribbon, as teammates, local dignitaries, and regional nonprofit leaders join the celebration.

KeyBank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in North Greenbush, N.Y. The branch is located at 73 Vandenburgh Avenue, near Hudson Valley Community College. Leaders from KeyBank and Rensselaer County attended the celebration.

As part of the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, KeyBank donated $20,000 to Unity House and $10,000 to Live Limitless Refuge Center.

"KeyBank is excited by the opportunity this new branch provides. From HVCC and La Salle Institute to businesses and residential and commercial development, North Greenbush is diverse, evolving and thriving. We look forward to becoming an integral part of this community," said Erica Choi, KeyBank's Capital region president and commercial banking leader. "This new location highlights KeyBank's continued investment in the Capital Region and commitment to working closely with our neighbors, clients and community partners."

In addition to high-touch banking services, this new state-of-the-art branch offers full-service banking capabilities including touch screen monitors to enhance the client experience. This branch also features a drive-up ATM, two drive-thru lanes and free parking. Longtime banker Jessica Morgans is serving as branch manager at the new location.

"KeyBank's new branch in North Greenbush is uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Morgans. "We are excited to bring this more consultative approach to the neighborhood and demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey."

"The location of this new branch is phenomenal. Right across the street from Hudson Valley Community College in the busy Market 32 plaza," said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. "I always say it's a corridor of growth. KeyBank is a great bank with deep roots in the community, and for them to locate here on this piece of land and see it come to life is fantastic."

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new North Greenbush branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

"We are proud to celebrate KeyBank's new full-service branch in North Greenbush, a strong investment in our local economy and community," said Norris Pearson, President & CEO, Rensselaer County Regional Chamber. "Located near Hudson Valley Community College, this new branch reflects the continued growth and vitality of the area while providing residents, students, and businesses with greater access to personalized financial services. KeyBank's commitment goes beyond banking, as demonstrated by its generous $30,000 in donations to Unity House and Live Limitless Refuge Center. Their support of local nonprofits, businesses, and families shows what true community partnership looks like, and we are excited to welcome them as an even stronger presence in Rensselaer County."

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-celebrates-new-branch-in-north-greenbush-with-30-000-in-dona-1170554