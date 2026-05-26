Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Sees Expanding Global Investor Momentum as Lithium and EV Infrastructure Continue Drawing Worldwide Market Attention

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today expressed appreciation to shareholders, supporters, and investors worldwide as growing market awareness and momentum continue surrounding the Company's long-term vision involving hard rock lithium mining and patented EV charging technology.

As financial markets continue trading near historic highs, management believes investor attention toward lithium supply chains, EV infrastructure, and emerging energy technologies continues strengthening throughout the global microcap marketplace.

Reuters recently reported that expanding high-speed charging infrastructure remains one of the most important components necessary for accelerating electric vehicle adoption worldwide, as governments and major corporations continue investing billions into EV charging expansion initiatives.

Bloomberg News has also highlighted the critical importance of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, emphasizing that lithium remains one of the most essential raw materials powering the global EV revolution and the future of large-scale energy storage technologies.

"This is a very exciting and meaningful time for our Company," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We are extremely grateful for the growing awareness and support we continue receiving from investors globally. Our vision involving hard rock lithium mining and advanced EV patent technology continues attracting increasing attention from investors around the world."

Management further stated that the Company remains committed to long-term shareholder value creation while continuing to pursue strategic opportunities within the lithium and EV infrastructure sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-sees-expanding-global-investor-momentum-as-lithium-and-ev-infrastructure-c-1170684