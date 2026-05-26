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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Celebrates Growing Global Momentum as Investor Awareness Expands Across the EV, Lithium, and Microcap Markets Worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today expressed its appreciation to shareholders, supporters, and investors worldwide as expanding global visibility and market momentum continue surrounding the Company's long-term vision involving hard rock lithium mining and patented EV charging technology.

As U.S. financial markets continue rallying near historic highs, management believes increasing investor attention toward energy infrastructure, EV charging innovation, and lithium supply opportunities continues strengthening throughout the global microcap marketplace.

Reuters recently reported that expanding high-speed EV charging infrastructure remains critical to broader electric vehicle adoption, while governments and major corporations continue investing billions into nationwide charging expansion initiatives.

Benzinga has also highlighted the growing importance of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, emphasizing that lithium remains one of the core materials powering the global transition toward EVs, energy storage systems, and next-generation battery technologies.

"This is a very exciting and meaningful time for our Company," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We are extremely grateful for the growing awareness and support we continue receiving from investors globally."

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)
West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-celebrates-growing-global-momentum-as-investor-awareness-expands-across-th-1170685

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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