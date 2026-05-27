Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 09:16
1,394 Euro
+7,40 % +0,096
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4201,45609:56
1,4201,45609:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q1 2026 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the first quarter 2026.

"As we close the first quarter of 2026, SynAct Pharma is in a stronger position than at any previous point in the company's history: clinically, operationally and financially. The defining moment of this year is close."

Jeppe Øvlesen,
Chief Executive Officer

First quarter 2026 (January - March)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 30,558 (28,098) thousand, an increase of 9%
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 25,487 (24,684) thousand
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.48 (-0.51) SEK
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -32,952 (-28,826) thousand
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 45,308 (19,703) thousand
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 12,356 (-9,123) thousand
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 65,782 (51,161) thousand

Significant events during the first quarter

  • Jan 9 - The Board of Directors of SynAct Pharma AB (publ) has resolved on the repurchase of own shares
  • Jan 30 - SynAct Pharma initiates Phase 2 study in respiratory insufficiency
  • Feb 6 - SynAct Pharma successfully reached recruitment goal in Ph2b ADVANCE study
  • Feb 24 - SynAct Pharma appoints Ann Kristin Led as Chief Financial Officer
  • Mar 2 - SynAct Pharma has carried out a directed issue of new shares of approximately 51.9 MSEK
  • Mar 26 - SynAct Pharma doses first patients in the Phase 2 RESOVIR-2 study with resomelagon
  • Mar 31 - Change in number of shares and voting rights in Synact Pharma AB

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Apr 23 - SynAct Pharma's Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting
  • May 6 - SynAct Pharma completes dosing for last patient in Phase 2b ADVANCE study
  • May 7 -Notice of annual general meeting in SynAct Pharma AB

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-27 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.