SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q1 2026 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the first quarter 2026.

"As we close the first quarter of 2026, SynAct Pharma is in a stronger position than at any previous point in the company's history: clinically, operationally and financially. The defining moment of this year is close."

Jeppe Øvlesen,

Chief Executive Officer

First quarter 2026 (January - March)

The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 30,558 (28,098) thousand, an increase of 9%

The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 25,487 (24,684) thousand

The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.48 (-0.51) SEK

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -32,952 (-28,826) thousand

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 45,308 (19,703) thousand

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 12,356 (-9,123) thousand

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 65,782 (51,161) thousand



Significant events during the first quarter

Jan 9 - The Board of Directors of SynAct Pharma AB (publ) has resolved on the repurchase of own shares

Jan 30 - SynAct Pharma initiates Phase 2 study in respiratory insufficiency

Feb 6 - SynAct Pharma successfully reached recruitment goal in Ph2b ADVANCE study

Feb 24 - SynAct Pharma appoints Ann Kristin Led as Chief Financial Officer

Mar 2 - SynAct Pharma has carried out a directed issue of new shares of approximately 51.9 MSEK

Mar 26 - SynAct Pharma doses first patients in the Phase 2 RESOVIR-2 study with resomelagon

Mar 31 - Change in number of shares and voting rights in Synact Pharma AB



Significant events after the end of the period

Apr 23 - SynAct Pharma's Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

May 6 - SynAct Pharma completes dosing for last patient in Phase 2b ADVANCE study

May 7 -Notice of annual general meeting in SynAct Pharma AB

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-27 07:30 CEST.