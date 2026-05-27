SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q1 2026 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the first quarter 2026.
"As we close the first quarter of 2026, SynAct Pharma is in a stronger position than at any previous point in the company's history: clinically, operationally and financially. The defining moment of this year is close."
Jeppe Øvlesen,
Chief Executive Officer
First quarter 2026 (January - March)
- The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand
- Operating expenses amounted to SEK 30,558 (28,098) thousand, an increase of 9%
- The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 25,487 (24,684) thousand
- The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.48 (-0.51) SEK
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -32,952 (-28,826) thousand
- Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 45,308 (19,703) thousand
- Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 12,356 (-9,123) thousand
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 65,782 (51,161) thousand
Significant events during the first quarter
- Jan 9 - The Board of Directors of SynAct Pharma AB (publ) has resolved on the repurchase of own shares
- Jan 30 - SynAct Pharma initiates Phase 2 study in respiratory insufficiency
- Feb 6 - SynAct Pharma successfully reached recruitment goal in Ph2b ADVANCE study
- Feb 24 - SynAct Pharma appoints Ann Kristin Led as Chief Financial Officer
- Mar 2 - SynAct Pharma has carried out a directed issue of new shares of approximately 51.9 MSEK
- Mar 26 - SynAct Pharma doses first patients in the Phase 2 RESOVIR-2 study with resomelagon
- Mar 31 - Change in number of shares and voting rights in Synact Pharma AB
Significant events after the end of the period
- Apr 23 - SynAct Pharma's Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting
- May 6 - SynAct Pharma completes dosing for last patient in Phase 2b ADVANCE study
- May 7 -Notice of annual general meeting in SynAct Pharma AB
For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com
About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.
This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-27 07:30 CEST.