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WKN: 934673 | ISIN: SE0000356008 | Ticker-Symbol: J89
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:01
7,250 Euro
+0,14 % +0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREVAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREVAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 10:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Prevas AB: Prevas signs strategic agreement with the City of Oslo's Agency for Urban Environment regarding the implementation of a new maintenance system

Prevas has been awarded a contract through a public procurement process for the implementation of a new EAM system for Bymiljøetaten, part of the City of Oslo. The solution is based on Octave Attune EAM (formerly HxGN EAM). The contract period is 12 years with a total contract value of SEK 80 million. The order strengthens Prevas' position as a leading partner for the digital management of critical public assets in the Nordic region.

Bymiljöetaten (BYM) manages public areas such as streets, squares, parks, green spaces, sports facilities, forest and recreational areas, as well as the inner Oslo Fjord. This includes managing a broad and diverse portfolio of assets and facilities, including roads, streets and parks, as well as technical installations and infrastructure. The new Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system will provide improved control of facilities and assets, while also supporting operations, planning, maintenance and long-term investments more effectively.

"The purpose of the EAM project is to establish a shared platform for digital collaboration that supports the lifecycle of all our assets, from acquisition to disposal," says Torgeir Nilsen, Director of Finance, Analysis and Digitalization at the Bymiljöetaten. "By implementing and using the new EAM system, we aim to achieve both higher quality and greater predictability in asset management - benefiting the agency, the residents, and Oslo as a whole."

"BYM selected Prevas as supplier because their solution is based on a modern, well-established, cloud-based platform that, in its standard configuration, meets both our functional and non-functional requirements to a very high degree," Torgeir Nilsen continues. "During the evaluation process, Prevas received the highest quality score and demonstrated the deepest understanding of Bymiljøetaten's actual needs."

"We are proud of the trust placed in us by the City of Oslo. This is a clear confirmation of our ability to combine technology, business value and genuine operational understanding. Together with BYM, we look forward to laying the foundation for value-creating maintenance operations through efficient information flows, digital collaboration and long-term asset management," says Ylva Amrén, Regional & EAM Nordic Manager.

For more information, contact:
Ylva Amrén, Regional & EAM Nordic Manager, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 73 075 71 52, E-mail: ylva.amren@prevas.se
Odd Ingvar Helgesen, Sales & Consultant Manager EAM Nordic, Prevas AS, Mobile: +47 40005431 E-mail: odd.ingvar.helgesen@prevas.no

About Prevas
Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With strong technical expertise, business understanding, and advanced capabilities in data and AI, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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