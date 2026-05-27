

EQS Newswire / 27/05/2026 / 18:11 UTC+8

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - May 27, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - The first systematic global evaluation of the $83 billion energy drink industry has revealed a profound transatlantic split in product manufacturing standards. Published by independent German beverage professional Pat Eckert under the banner of the Six Continents Index (SCI), the study documents that energy drinks have effectively diverged into two distinct product categories sharing a single name. While European and Asian formulations prioritize high ingredient quality, North American products have largely optimized for producer margins. The SCI, conducted independently by Eckert's team at Fine Liquids, evaluated products across six inhabited continents using 36 objective criteria. Hungarian manufacturer HELL Energy secured the top position in the global index, scoring highest on ingredient composition, formulation standards, and label transparency. The Transatlantic Formulation Divide The SCI assessment framework applied objective, verifiable metrics-such as caffeine declaration, sugar type, preservation methods, and vitamin content-to samples collected over six months from dozens of global markets, including the US, Germany, Japan, Nepal, and Kenya. The empirical findings reveal a stark contrast between regional manufacturing philosophies: Pasteurization vs. Chemical Preservation: In Europe, 85.7 percent of assessed energy drinks utilized pasteurization-a century-old heat-treatment process that eliminates the need for artificial preservatives. In North America, that figure dropped to just 12 percent, with the vast majority relying on chemical preservation.

Real Sugar vs. Artificial Sweeteners: In Asia, real sugar remains the primary functional carbohydrate, utilized in 78.9 percent of products. Conversely, 84 percent of North American energy drinks relied entirely on artificial sweeteners, while only 8 percent used real sugar.

Vitamin Content: Australian products led the index with an average of 4.2 vitamins per serving, compared to an average of 2.9 vitamins in North American formulations. The study highlights a fundamental nutritional contradiction in "zero-sugar" variants. Basic nutritional science establishes that carbohydrates, specifically glucose, are the primary physiological fuel sources for physical and cognitive alertness. The SCI report argues that entirely sugar-free variants fail to deliver on the core promise of the category name, acting instead as flavored caffeine delivery mechanisms. Economic and Regulatory Drivers The index ranked North America last overall among the six continental regions assessed. Analysts attribute this result to competitive economics in a highly concentrated market, where the top two or three brands command the vast majority of revenue. To protect profit margins, major North American manufacturers have rationalized the use of low-cost artificial sweeteners and synthetic preservatives over costlier sugar and pasteurization infrastructure. Conversely, Europe and Asia have retained formulation practices closer to the category's original functional intent, which dates back to the 1962 launch of Lipovitan-D in Japan. This adherence to quality is supported by a stricter European Union regulatory environment regarding food additives and a highly fragmented, multi-brand market structure that discourages extreme cost-cutting. Global Health Implications and Aspartame Tracking The SCI also addresses global consumer transparency regarding sensitive ingredients. The artificial sweetener aspartame-classified by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer as Group 2B ("possibly carcinogenic to humans")-was present in 10.5 percent of products assessed globally. Notably, 43 percent of those aspartame-containing products were found in African markets, underscoring the previous absence of a systematic global tracking tool for consumers. HELL Energy Tops Global Rankings Achieving the highest score based strictly on objective formulation and label transparency, Hungary's HELL Energy outperformed global competitors. Founded in 2006, the company operates a megafactory with an annual capacity of ten billion cans certified to the highest international food safety standards. While holding limited name recognition in North America, HELL Energy maintains a consistent 65 percent market share in its home market and commands leadership positions across more than 60 countries, including achieving top market share in India within five years. Notably, the brand retails at approximately half the price of the global category leader, leveraging a product philosophy that rejects artificial preservatives and aspartame in its standard formulations. A New Benchmark for Global Retailers While categories like wine, mineral water, and hotels have long benefited from independent star ratings and quality frameworks, the energy drink industry-forecast to approach $116 billion by 2030 - previously had none. The publication of the SCI introduces an objective benchmark that mirrors the mainstream adoption of the organic food movement in the 1990s. For global distributors and retailers, the index simplifies procurement by allowing formulation transparency and ingredient quality to inform portfolio selection alongside traditional marketing power and distribution reach. About The Six Continents Index & Fine Liquids The Six Continents Index was conducted independently by Pat Eckert and his team at Fine Liquids, based in Meckesheim, Germany. Assessed brands were not notified in advance and had no commercial involvement, sponsorship, or paid participation in the evaluation. For full methodology details, visit SixContinentsIndex.com. Media Contact Fine Liquids Press Office media@sixcontinentsindex.com https://sixcontinentsindex.com 27/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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