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WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 14:30
60,89 Euro
+0,59 % +0,36
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CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
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STOXX Europe 600
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 12:42 Uhr
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STMicroelectronics N.V.: All resolutions approved at the 2026 STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

All resolutions approved at the 2026 STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, May 27, 2026 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2026 AGM"), which was held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

All the resolutions were approved by the Shareholders:

  • The adoption of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The 2025 statutory annual accounts1 were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 26, 2026 and are posted on the Company's website (www.st.com) and the AFM's website (www.afm.nl);
  • The distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.36 per outstanding share of the Company's common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$ 0.09 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2026 and first quarter of 2027 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below;
  • The reappointment of Mr. Frédéric Sanchez, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the end of the 2029 AGM;
  • The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the President and CEO;
  • The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the President and CFO;
  • The authorization to the Managing Board, until the conclusion of the 2027 AGM, to repurchase shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board;
  • The delegation to the Supervisory Board of the authority to issue new common shares, to grant rights to subscribe for such shares, and to limit and/or exclude existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights on common shares, until the end of the 2027 AGM;
  • The discharge of the members of the Managing Board; and
  • The discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board.

The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2026 AGM, as well as related AGM materials, are available on the Company's website (www.st.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements.

The draft minutes of the AGM will be posted on the General Meeting of Shareholders page of the Company's website (www.st.com) within 30 days following the 2026 AGM.

The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividends:

Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted:
In Europein NYSE
QuarterEx-dividend DateRecord DatePayment Date Ex-dividend and Record DatePayment Date: on or after From End of Business in NY on:Until Open of Business in NY on:
Q2 202622-Jun-2623-Jun-2624-Jun-2623-Jun-2630-Jun-26 18-Jun-2624-Jun-26
Q3 202621-Sep-2622-Sep-2623-Sep-2622-Sep-2629-Sep-26 18-Sep-2623-Sep-26
Q4 202614-Dec-2615-Dec-2616-Dec-2615-Dec-2622-Dec-26 11-Dec-2616-Dec-26
Q1 202715-Mar-2716-Mar-2717-Mar-2716-Mar-2723-Mar-27 12-Mar-2717-Mar-27

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41.22.929.59.20
jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Alexis Breton
Group VP Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com



1The Annual Report includes the sustainability statement which is prepared based on the general principles of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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