

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) announced that its shareholders have approved all the resolutions presented at its 2026 Annual General Meeting.



The approved resolutions included the reappointment of Frédéric Sanchez, as a member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the end of the 2029 Annual General Meeting, as well as the approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the President and Chief Financial Officer.



Also, the shareholders approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.36 for each outstanding common share, which will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.09 each during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2026, and the first quarter of 2027.



In the pre-market hours, STM is trading at $71.27, up 0.83 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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