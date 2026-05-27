

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Societe Generale announced the launch of a new Global Employee Share Ownership Programme, allowing eligible employees and retired former employees of the Group to subscribe for a capital increase reserved for them on preferential terms.



The company added that the maximum overall nominal amount of the capital increase is set at 15.006 million euros, corresponding to the issuance of around 12 million shares available for subscription in cash.



The subscription period for the share offer at a subscription price of 54.75 euros will take place from 1 to 15 June 2026. Meanwhile, the settlement-delivery of the shares should take place on 23 July 2026.



The first tranche will be subscribed through the Employee Mutual Funds under Company or Group Savings Plans, whereas the second tranche will be directly subscribed by employees under the International Group Savings Plan.



The company's stock is currently trading at 71.26 euros, down 0.36 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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