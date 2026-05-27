Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Kostenski to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Kostenski brings more than four decades of international experience spanning mining equipment, project finance, infrastructure development, and emerging-market industrial growth initiatives.

Mr. Kostenski is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide Equipment and affiliated financing operations under Nationwide Group, an international enterprise operating across the mining, construction, infrastructure, energy, logistics, and project-finance sectors. Since founding Nationwide Equipment in 1983, he has expanded the business into a global platform serving mining operators, governments, infrastructure developers, financial institutions, and industrial groups throughout Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Kostenski has been involved in mining and industrial equipment financing, infrastructure funding, government project finance, energy initiatives, and industrial development programs supporting resource-sector growth across emerging markets.

Mr. Kostenski has developed extensive relationships throughout the African mining and infrastructure sectors, supporting projects involving mining equipment deployment, logistics systems, industrial expansion, and project financing initiatives. His experience spans engagement with mining operators, financial institutions, sovereign entities, ministries, export agencies, and industrial development stakeholders.

In 2005, Mr. Kostenski was appointed by the U.S. Export-Import Bank to its Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee, contributing private-sector expertise toward expanding U.S. trade and investment engagement throughout Africa. He also received national recognition after being highlighted by President George W. Bush during remarks on entrepreneurship and economic growth during a White House event focused on small business economic policy.

In connection with the appointment, Brian Goss, CEO of NovaRed Mining Inc., stated, "Ed's appointment represents a significant addition to NovaRed's advisory team. His extensive experience across many mining-related sectors provides valuable strategic depth as NovaRed advances its project initiatives. His global network and experience supporting industrial and mining development projects will be an important asset to the Company."

Ed Kostenski commented, "I am pleased to join NovaRed Mining's Advisory Board at an exciting stage of the Company's development. I look forward to supporting management as it advances its strategy and pursues opportunities within the mining sector."

NovaRed believes Mr. Kostenski's experience in mining ecosystems, project execution, infrastructure, and international financing will support the Company's long-term growth strategy and development initiatives.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Kotenski's expected advisory role, the anticipated benefits of his appointment, the Company's ability to implement a successful long-term growth strategy, and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the review and potential success of the Company's non-provisional patent application, the planned use of AI technology on the Wilmac Project and its potential success, the use of the technology by third-parties and the Company's ability to generate revenue from such technologies, and the development of additional mineral exploration-related technologies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the 2026 IP/AMT survey results may not support, or may revise, the geological interpretations described in this news release; the possibility that historical exploration data acquired by the Company may not be reproducible by current acquisition methods or may be subject to limitations not previously identified; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated, including with respect to the Trojan-Condor Corridor; failure to receive acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Trojan-Condor Corridor option amending agreement on the timelines contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299000

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.