Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) announces the successful onboarding of the Company's first customer through its new pilot Lease-to-Own solar program. A strategic initiative designed to make residential solar more accessible amid rising electricity costs and growing demand for energy independence.



The inaugural customer, Will McAfee, selected Stardust Solar after extensively researching and engaging with multiple solar providers before ultimately choosing the Company's in-house financed solar ownership platform.



According to OHM Analytics, Lease and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) structures are projected to account for approximately 64% of the 2026 residential solar market, reflecting growing consumer demand for low-barrier, predictable solar financing solutions.



Unlike many traditional solar financing programs that rely on third-party lenders, Stardust Solar's Lease-to-Own platform is funded internally by the Company, allowing Stardust Solar to maintain direct customer relationships while building long-term recurring revenue through retained solar asset ownership.



The pilot program includes:

- 10-year lease-to-own term

- Full customer ownership at the end of the term

- 25-year product warranty

- In-house funded platform with no outside financier required

- Predictable monthly payments designed to support long-term energy savings

- Direct customer support through Stardust Solar rather than third-party finance providers

"For a long time, I wanted to move toward energy independence and make a more environmentally responsible choice for my family," said Will McAfee. "I researched multiple solar companies and spoke with a lot of providers, but Stardust Solar Energy stood out because of the way I was treated, the support from the team, and the structure of the program. The 10-year term made sense to me financially, and their Lease-to-Own model made solar possible for us."



McAfee explained that while utility rates in Atlanta are currently subject to regulatory constraints through approximately 2028, he was focused on the long-term economics of rising energy costs beyond that timeframe. "My utility bill is ~US$190 per month," McAfee added. "With solar, my payment is only ~US$220 per month, which essentially means I am acquiring an entire solar system for roughly US$30 more per month and after ~10 years or less, that payment goes away while I continue benefiting from the system. I am ecstatic about the decision and excited for the future."



The installation will be completed by Merceda Perry and Tiffini Perry, franchise partners leading Stardust Solar's Atlanta expansion. "We are incredibly excited to help bring more solar adoption to Atlanta and to be part of building long-term energy solutions in our community," said Merceda and Tiffini Perry. "Programs like this create meaningful opportunities for homeowners to take control of their energy future while supporting the growth of renewable energy across the region."



"As electricity prices continue to rise and homeowners seek long-term energy certainty, flexible ownership models are becoming increasingly important," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "This milestone demonstrates the strength of our in-house Lease-to-Own platform and highlights how Stardust Solar can support customers seeking affordable pathways to clean energy adoption while simultaneously building long-term recurring value for the Company."



A portion of the Company's current open private placement is intended to support the expansion of these North American Lease-to-Own initiatives, helping accelerate residential solar adoption while enabling more homeowners to access renewable energy solutions with minimal upfront capital requirements. Investors interested in participating in the Company's current private placement may contact Erica Bearss, VP Corporate Communications, at erica@stardustsolar.com.



The Company sees the launch of its first Lease-to-Own customer as an important step toward expanding recurring revenue streams while accelerating residential solar adoption across North America. Homeowners interested in learning more about Stardust Solar's Lease-to-Own program are encouraged to contact Dan Larssen, National Sales Manager at dan@stardustsolar.com or call 1-888-620-6733 x1.



About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.