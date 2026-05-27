CVS Health: Aetna Better Health of Missouri Collaborates With Local Organizations To Address Food Insecurity and Enhance Safety and Wellness Supports

$175,000 investment to support communities in southern Missouri, Kansas City and St. Louis areas

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

JEFFERSON CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Aetna Better Health of Missouri, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS ), announced that Aetna has committed $175,000 to support two local organizations working to help families in southern Missouri and the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. The funding will expand access to nutritious foods, strengthen farm sustainability and enhance safety and wellness supports, such as a women's shelter and diaper bank.

"Food insecurity is one of the most significant barriers to good health, and its impact reaches far beyond hunger," said Lisa Baird, Chief Executive Officer, Aetna Better Health of Missouri. "By collaborating with trusted community organizations, we can connect Missourians with the resources they need-whether that's fresh, affordable produce, a safe place to stay or essential items for their children to improve their health and overall well-being. These collaborations reflect our unwavering commitment to improving whole-person health across Missouri."

Supporting small farmers to expand food access

Donations from Aetna will support Lincoln University of Missouri's Innovative Small Farmers' Outreach Program (ISFOP) , which focuses on addressing root causes of food insecurity in urban and semi-urban communities. The funding will help beginner and small-scale farmers expand access to fresh, affordable produce where it's needed in neighborhoods across St. Louis, Kansas City, Joplin, Springfield, Sikeston and Cape Girardeau.

ISFOP will provide farmers with hands-on support, such as farm and business planning, skills training, adoption of sustainable practices, cost-reduction strategies and access to essential services. The initiative aims to deliver 23,000 pounds of fresh produce by July 2026 to families in need.

"Small farmers are critical contributors to community health," said Dr. Mark Lucas, Director of the Innovative Small Farmers' Outreach Program, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension. "Aetna's support helps farmers build sustainable operations while increasing access to nutritious foods for Missouri families."

Feeding America estimates one in six Missourians faces hunger, underscoring the importance of this work.

Strengthening essential supports in southwest Missouri

Aetna also provided a donation to Crosslines Community Outreach , which serves an average of 80,000 people each year through a wide range of community-based services. The funding will help sustain CCO's food pantry-the largest in Greene County-its women's shelter and its diaper bank, which distributed 1.4 million diapers in 2024.

Aetna's commitment to community health

These investments build on Aetna's ongoing efforts to address social drivers of health that influence long-term wellness. By collaborating with organizations embedded in the communities they serve, Aetna aims to improve access to healthy foods, safety resources and family supports that promote healthier futures for Missourians.

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About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of Medicaid members, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 15 states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com .

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aetna-better-health-of-missouri-collaborates-with-local-organizations-1170948