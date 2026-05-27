Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Begins Field Program on VMS Target at Gold Standard

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") today announced that the first phase of the 2026 exploration program has commenced on its 100% owned Gold Standard Project located 60km north of Fort Frances in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The program will focus on the extensive volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") target recently identified on the property.

Highlights

A ground geophysical crew has arrived on site to collect ground Very Low Frequency ("VLF") electromagnetic data over the 5-kilometre-long conductivity anomaly identified in a 2024 airborne VTEM survey.

Soil sampling and geological mapping are expected to begin in the next two weeks.

Modelling of the 5-kilometre-long conductivity anomaly is suggestive of a VMS target and includes the following results: The conductor is 50m wide on average and continuous over 5 kilometres. The conductor is vertical or near vertical. The conductive horizon is present within a non-magnetic unit where it is in contact with a magnetic unit.



"The 2026 field program at Gold Standard promises to be exciting," said Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Storm Exploration. "We have identified a very large, compelling VMS target, which is potentially gold-rich, and this is the first time its mineral potential has been evaluated using modern exploration techniques and geological understanding."

Field Program

The 2026 field program at Gold Standard will consist of two phases and will be focused on determining whether a large VMS system, rich in gold, copper and zinc, is the source of the 5-kilometre-long conductivity anomaly identified on the property (see Figure 1).

The first phase of work will consist of ground geophysical surveying, rock sampling, geological mapping and a property-wide Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey. The second phase of the program aims to conduct up to 3,000m of drilling.

A ground geophysical crew has arrived on site and begun collecting 15 line-kilometres of ground VLF electromagnetic data. The VLF survey will improve resolution of conductivity anomaly identified in a VTEM survey. The initial survey is expected to take 10 days to complete and may be extended.

A LiDAR survey will also be completed over the property to provide a high-resolution digital terrain model and detailed orthophotos. LiDAR data will be used to enhance the interpretation of geological structures and lithologies. The LiDAR survey is expected to begin in the last week of May with products of the survey available in June.

The LiDAR survey will be followed by geological mapping and rock sampling to define areas prospective for VMS mineralization. The sampling programs will focus on the identification of gold, copper and zinc anomalies, typical of VMS style deposits. Data from the LiDAR survey will help guide the geological mapping program, scheduled to begin in the first week of June and take two to three weeks to complete.

The second phase of exploration at Gold Standard is expected to begin in July and include up to 3,000m of core drilling. The goals of the initial drill program will be to confirm if the conductivity anomaly is associated with a VMS system and to evaluate mineral potential.

Modelling of Airborne Conductivity Anomaly

A recently completed model of the conductivity anomaly identified in airborne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey data yielded the following interpretation:

The conductor is continuous over 5 kilometres. The conductor is 50m wide on average. The conductor is vertical or near vertical in orientation. There may be two parallel conductors along the E-W limb of the conductor. The top of the conductor starts within the first 100m of surface. The conductor is thickest and strongest in the hinge zone. The conductive horizon occurs within a non-magnetic unit where it is in contact with a magnetic unit.



Figure 1: Gold Standard Project - Conductivity Anomaly

About Gold Standard

The Gold Standard Project is located approximately 60km north of the city of Fort Frances and is accessible by all-weather forestry road. The property comprises 289 single cell mineral claims covering 6,121 ha. The property lies within the Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt along the Manitou Stretch - Pipestone Lake deformation zone, a large crustal structure that spans over 60 km along its strike and up to 3 km in width.

Figure 2: Gold Standard Project - Total Magnetic Intensity

The Gold Standard claims hosts a large VMS target characterized by a 5-kilometre-long conductivity anomaly and four coincident, shallow holes that were drilled by Inco in 1969 and 1970. All the drill holes intersected copper and zinc sulphide mineralization; however, no assays were completed ( see news release here ).

Gold Standard is also home to three historical gold mines that ran between 1901 and 1903. Surface rock samples collected by Storm in 2022 near the HW-271 mine yielded assays that included 166 g/t Au, 197 g/t Ag and 1.47% Cu ( see news release here ).

Figure 3: Surface Rock Samples from HW-271 Mine

Marketing Engagements

Northern Venture Group

The Company has entered into a marketing services agreement effective May 1st, 2026 with Northern Venture Group ("NVG") in which NVG has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company. NVG has been engaged for an initial 3-month period for a monthly fee of C$8,000 with no upfront payment. The agreement can be extended after the completion of the first 3-month term.

NVG and its principal, Richard Mills, are arm's length to the Company and, at the time of the agreement was executed, hold an aggregate of 339,750 common shares of Storm and no share purchase warrants of the Company. No securities or other share-based incentives of Storm are being granted to NVG under the terms of the Agreement. NVG has committed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services. The NVG Agreement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

NVG is an independent commodities newsletter and research platform located in Prince George, British Colombia. NVG provides investors with in-depth commentary, analysis, and opinion on resource companies and macro trends for informational purposes only.

GoldInvest Consulting GmbH

GoldInvest Consulting GmbH ("GoldInvest") (Hamburg, Germany) will provide marketing services for a term of 12 months commencing March 15th, 2026 for a cost of $60,000. GoldInvest and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

GoldInvest will provide services to the Company that include the production of editorials relating the Company's noteworthy news updates, aggregation of in-house and external comments, articles, interviews, research, and papers relating to the Company on GoldInvest's website, and the publication of interviews and other videos about the Company on GoldInvest's website and YouTube channel.

The Company will not issue any securities to GoldInvest as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, GoldInvest holds 425,000 common shares and no incentive stock options of the Company.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P. Geo., a Director of Storm Exploration Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's strategic plans, future operations, future work programs and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/storm-exploration-begins-field-program-on-vms-target-at-gold-standard-1170955