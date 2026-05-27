Wetteri Oyj: Resolutions by Wetteri Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release

27 May 2026 at 4:30 p.m.

Resolutions by Wetteri Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Wetteri Plc adopted the financial statements for 2025 and discharged the Board of Directors and the CEOs from liability. In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Remuneration Policy.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of members of the Board of Directors as five. Aarne Simula and Satu Mehtälä will continue as members of the Board and Mika Aho, Minna Kurunsaari and Jarmo Rankinen were elected as new members of the Board. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy will continue as the company's auditor and Sami Posti, Authorised Public Accountant, will act as the principal auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy will continue as the sustainability reporting assurer, and Jani Posti, Authorised Public Accountant, Authorised Sustainability Auditor, will act as the principal verifier. The appointment of the sustainability reporting assurer is conditional, so that the appointment will enter into force only if the company is obliged under the law in force at the end of the financial year 2026 to prepare a sustainability report for the financial year 2026 in accordance with the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and to obtain assurance for it.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that each ordinary member of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be paid a remuneration of EUR 3500 per month and the Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 6000 per month. No separate meeting fee will be paid. By decision of the Annual General Meeting, a fee of EUR 500 per meeting will be paid to the chairmen of the committee meetings and EUR 300 to the members of the committees. The remuneration of the auditor will be paid according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company. The sustainability reporting assurer will be paid a fee according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares, including the right to issue new shares or transfer shares held by the company, as well as the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares. Based on the authorisation, a maximum of 32,000,000 new shares or treasury shares may be issued in one or more tranches, corresponding to approximately 20 per cent of the company's current shares. The authorisation replaces the previous authorisations and is valid for one year from the date of the decision of the Annual General Meeting.

Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors is entitled to decide on share issues as well as the granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares, and their terms. The Board of Directors may use the authorisation, for example, to finance and facilitate corporate and business acquisitions or other business arrangements and investments, or to incentivise or commit personnel. Based on the authorisation, the Board of Directors may decide on share issue both against payment and free of charge. Other consideration than cash may also be used as payment of the subscription price. The authorisation includes the right to derogate from the shareholders' preemption rights as provided for in the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act if the conditions specified therein are met. However, shares issued in derogation of shareholders' preemption rights may not exceed 16,000,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 10 percent of the company's current shares.

The inaugural meeting of Board of Directors

At its inaugural meeting after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Board of Directors, elected at the AGM, elected Aarne Simula as Chair and Satu Mehtälä as Vice Chair from among its members. The other members of the Board are Mika Aho, Minna Kurunsaari and Jarmo Rankinen.

At the Board's inaugural meeting, Satu Mehtälä was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Jarmo Rankinen and Minna Kurunsaari were elected as the members of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors decided that no other committees or bodies will be established at this stage.

WETTERI PLC

Pietu Parikka

CEO

Further information:

Pietu Parikka, CEO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358 50 344 2886, pietu.parikka@wetteri.fi

Maria Halttunen, CFO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358 50 325 4370, maria.halttunen@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car trade. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs around 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire automotive life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. Wetteri is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.