Capital Roots Celebrates Transformational Investment From KeyBank to Expand Cut Local Produce Program

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / KeyBank Foundation presented Capital Roots with a grant of $750,000 over three years in support of the organization's Cut Local Produce Program, a regional initiative increasing access to fresh, nutritious, locally sourced food across the Capital Region while strengthening opportunities for local farms and food producers.

The announcement was made during a special celebration and facility tour held at Capital Roots' Food Hub and Community Room at 598 River Street in Troy.

The Cut Local Produce Program sources produce from local and regional farms and processes fruits and vegetables into ready-to-use products for schools, childcare centers, institutions, businesses, and community members. By reducing labor and preparation barriers, the program makes it easier for organizations and families to incorporate healthy, local food into everyday meals.

"This grant from KeyBank Foundation represents more than funding, it is an investment in healthier communities, stronger regional farms, and a more equitable food system," said Amy Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Roots.

Klein emphasized that the program directly addresses practical challenges institutions and individuals face when trying to use fresh local produce. "When a school wants to utilize local produce, there are barriers that can make that difficult. A cafeteria worker may not be able to cut and prep 100 pounds of sweet potatoes, but receiving them cubed and ready to bake makes it an easy and nutritious option. When we serve seniors who may have difficulty cutting a butternut squash, but love the taste, this allows them a simple, affordable option for their meals."

Representatives from KeyBank and KeyBank Foundation highlighted the bank's commitment to community investment, food access, and economic opportunity throughout the Capital Region.

"KeyBank is proud to support Capital Roots and its mission to expand access to fresh, affordable food and green spaces across the Capital Region," said Erica Choi, Capital Region President, KeyBank. "Healthy, resilient communities are built when people have the resources they need to succeed, and we're honored to invest in initiatives that create lasting benefits for local families and neighborhoods."

"KeyBank Foundation is committed to supporting organizations and programs that help individuals and communities thrive. By improving access to healthy food, encouraging lifelong learning, and supporting overall community well-being, Capital Roots is making a real difference. Their work aligns closely with our philanthropic priorities of neighbors, education, and workforce," said Eric Fiala, CEO, KeyBank Foundation.

"Access to fresh, nutritious food can transform a young child or family's life," said Senator Patricia Fahy. "By connecting our local and regional farmers with a program that has a track record of proven success, we are expanding that access to more and more families while strengthening our economy and supply chains. I want to thank Capital Roots for their important work in ensuring families can access fresh produce and KeyBank for their vision and commitment to making it happen for our Capital Region communities."

"The Cut Local Produce Program will expand access to fresh, nutritious food for families, schools, and seniors across our region while also strengthening opportunities for local farmers and producers," said Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh. "This transformational investment from KeyBank will help build a healthier and more equitable food system while supporting economic growth throughout the Capital Region. I applaud both Capital Roots and KeyBank Foundation for their leadership and continued investment in our communities."

"Capital Roots is an instrumental partner in the State's goal to ensure that people in this region - and across New York State - can put food on their tables," said New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball. "They are successful because they continue to adapt to the community's needs and meet consumers where they are. We congratulate Capital Roots on the expansion of the critical Cut Local Produce Program, which connects the dots between our farmers and our consumers and uses outside the box thinking on how we can get more local food into the hands of our families, students, seniors, and underserved residents."

Guests toured Capital Roots' Food Hub, Cut Local Produce processing line, and Incubator Kitchen, where they saw firsthand how local produce is processed and distributed throughout the region. The tour also highlighted the organization's efforts to support emerging food entrepreneurs and create a stronger regional food economy.

The Cut Local Produce Program plays a critical role in connecting small and mid-sized farms with institutional markets that may otherwise face barriers to purchasing local food. By creating a streamlined processing and distribution system, the program helps schools, childcare providers, senior-serving organizations, businesses, and families access healthy food while ensuring local farms have reliable market opportunities.

For more information on Capital Roots and its 50-year history of impact, visit www.capitalroots.org.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/capital-roots-celebrates-transformational-investment-from-keybank-to-1170967