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WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 16:56
129,50 Euro
-0,15 % -0,20
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,80130,1017:24
129,80130,1017:24
Actusnews Wire
27.05.2026 16:53 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on the date of the prior notice of meeting relating to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 19, 2026

Paris, 27 May 2026

Exail Technologies hereby publishes the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up its share capital on the date of publication of the prior notice of meeting in the BALO, i.e. May 13, 2026.

DateNumber of shares in the capitalNotional number of voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights*
13/05/202617.044.74723.056.74622.978.908

*The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. The 77,838 shares held by Exail Technologies on May 13, 2026 are not taken into account.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Pétureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98416-information-relating-to-the-total-number-of-voting.pdf

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