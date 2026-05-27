Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894648 | ISIN: US5398301094 | Ticker-Symbol: LOM
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 19:00
457,80 Euro
-0,13 % -0,60
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
457,30458,1019:04
457,30457,9019:03
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gastops Ltd.: Gastops Validates ChipCHECK Debris Analysis Technology for Pratt & Whitney F135 Engine / Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops Ltd., a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions for aerospace and defence applications, today announced the successful validation of its next generation debris analysis technology, ChipCHECK, for use on the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, powering the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.

This milestone is the culmination of Gastops' previously announced joint agreement under Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) policy, supported by an investment from RTX. The investment enabled a comprehensive ChipCHECK validation program which will bring faster diagnostics, reduced turnaround time, and maintenance optimization to the F-35/F135 user community.

ChipCHECK enables rapid, on-site metallic debris analysis using advanced laser-based technology, eliminating the reliance on centralized laboratory analysis and enabling faster, data-driven operational decisions.

The F135 validation has now concluded and ChipCHECK is available for use in the global F-35 fleet, in addition to the previously approved applications, including the GTF commercial engine family, PW2000, PW4000 family, IAE's V2500, and the Engine Alliance GP7000.

"The F135 team prioritizes availability and reliability, resulting in a strong readiness track record across its combat-ready fleet of over 1400 engines," said Chris Johnson, Pratt & Whitney's vice president for the F135 program. "The use of advanced diagnostic technologies like ChipCHECK as a supplemental tool will help accelerate F135 maintenance and operational decision-making at the speed of relevance to ensure high mission capability rates continue even as global operational demands increase."

The program also highlights the role of Canadian innovation within the global F-35 enterprise and demonstrates how ITB-supported investments can deliver tangible operational benefits to both commercial and military customers.

"The F135 validation marks a major milestone for Gastops and for Canadian participation in the F-35 program," said Shaun Horning, Gastops President and CEO. "ChipCHECK has been one of our foundational technologies for more than a decade and continues Canada's contribution to 5th generation weapon systems. We are proud to support Pratt & Whitney and F-35 operators worldwide with capabilities that enhance readiness and reduce life-cycle costs."

With F-35 operations and sustainment demand growing across the globe, ChipCHECK equips maintainers with a scalable, deployable diagnostic capability that aligns with modern defence maintenance concepts, enhancing readiness at home stations, deployed bases, and shipboard environments.

About Gastops
Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

Media Contacts: media@gastops.com, +1 (613) 744-3530

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988808/Gastops_Ltd__Gastops_Validates_ChipCHECK__Debris_Analysis_Techno.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gastops-validates-chipcheck-debris-analysis-technology-for-pratt--whitney-f135-engine--lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-ii-302783285.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.