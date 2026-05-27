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WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 17:24
51,90 Euro
+0,29 % +0,15
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8052,0520:30
51,8052,0520:30
Dow Jones News
27.05.2026 19:03 Uhr
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam S.A.: Designated Persons Notification

DJ Designated Persons Notification 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Designated Persons Notification 
27-May-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Designated Persons Notification 
 
Luxembourg, May 27 2026 (18:30 CEST) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that 
notifications of share transactions by Designated Persons (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) or per regulatory 
requirements are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's 
web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link 

About Aperam 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator 
in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy. 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 

Contact 

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2334508 27-May-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2334508&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2026 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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