Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, will present at the Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials Materials Conference on June 10 at 8:45 a.m. Central Time (9:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified, and digitalized solutions across multiple end markets. Visit aptiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527606031/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Betsy Frank

betsy.frank@aptiv.com