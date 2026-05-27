Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, announces that the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") issued an order dated May 25, 2026 (the "Partial Revocation Order") partially revoking the failure-to-file cease trade order issued against the Company on May 7, 2025 (the "FFCTO") for failing to file certain outstanding continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents") within the timeframes prescribed by applicable securities laws.

Further to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2026, and following the issuance of the Partial Revocation Order, the Company intends to proceed with and close the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") as soon as practicable, subject to the terms and conditions described therein and applicable regulatory approvals. The Company currently anticipates that the Private Placement will consist of the issuance of up to 55.2 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.76 million.

The Private Placement will be conducted on a prospectus-exempt basis with investors: (i) resident in Canada in reliance upon the accredited investor exemption under section 73.3 of the Securities Act (Ontario) or section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as applicable; and (ii) resident in offshore jurisdictions pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Prior to participating in the Private Placement, each investor will receive a copy of the FFCTO and the Partial Revocation Order and will be required to provide an acknowledgement to the Company confirming that all of the Company's securities, including the securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement, will remain subject to the FFCTO until such order is fully revoked. Investors will also acknowledge that the granting of the Partial Revocation Order does not guarantee that a full revocation order will be issued in the future.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Partial Revocation Order will terminate on the earlier of: (i) the completion of the Private Placement; and (ii) July 25, 2026, being 60 days from the date of the Partial Revocation Order.

The Company will issue a further news release and file any required material change reports on SEDAR+ upon completion of the Private Placement.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet and the Company in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299127

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.