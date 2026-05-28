

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Freight Holding Company (FDXF) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average effective prior to the open of trading on June, 1, 2026. Dow Jones Transportation Average constituent FedEx Corp. (FDX) is spinning off FedEx Freight Holding Company in a transaction expected to be completed on June 1. Post spin-off, parent FedEx will remain in the DJTA.



The Dow Jones Transportation Average is a price weighted index, and very low-priced stocks have an immaterial impact on the index. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (SPGI).



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