

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600. FedEx Freight Holding (FDXF) will replace EPAM Systems (EPAM) in the S&P 500, and EPAM Systems will replace Shutterstock (SSTK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 2.



S&P 500 & 100 constituent FedEx Corp. (FDX) is spinning off FedExFreight Holding in a transaction expected to be completed June 1. Post spin-off, the parent FedEx will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. Shutterstock is anticipated to be acquired in a deal.



Dave Inc. (DAVE) will replace American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 1. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) is acquiring American Woodmark.



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