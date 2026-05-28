Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Renewal of Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Renewal of Warrants

QBT (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed research and development company focused on blockchain technologies, is pleased to announce that, further to the expiry of previously issued warrants on 6 May 2026, the Board has approved the grant of new warrants over approximately 269,500,000 ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in the capital of the Company (the "Warrants") to certain directors, employees and consultants.

The Warrants are being granted on substantially the same basis as the expired instruments, with the same number of warrants being reallocated to the same recipients, save for:

• the removal of allocations to former directors who have passed away;

• an increase in allocation to a key employee; and

• an increase in allocation to Mark Trafeli and Vladmir Kusznirczuk, the Company's non-executive directors.

136,000,000 Warrants will be exercisable at 2.5 pence each, and 133,500,000 Warrants will be exercisable at 5 pence each. All Warrants will expire on 31 December 2028. The Warrants vest immediately and are being issued under a new warrant instrument.

The purpose of the grant is to ensure continued alignment of management, employees and consultants with shareholders following the lapse of the previous warrant arrangements.

An additional 5,000,000 of the old warrants originally issued to the late former Non-Executive Director; Reg Eccles remain in issue until December 2026.

Further to the grant of the Warrants, the total number of the Company's warrants represents approximately 17% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.

Issue of Warrants to Directors

59,500,000 of the Warrants were issued to employees and consultants of the Company, and 210,000,000 of the Warrants were issued to directors of the Company, as set out in the table below:

Grantee Position No. of Warrants Exercise price (pence per share) Infusion (2009) Ltd Related Party to Francesco Gardin (CEO and Chief Research Officer) 100,000,000 100,000,000 2.5p 5p Mark Michael Trafeli Non-Executive Director 2,500,000 2,500,000 2.5p 5p Vladimir Basilio Kusznirczuk Non-Executive Director 2,500,000 2,500,000 2.5p 5p

Infusion (2009) Ltd is a company ultimately controlled by Professor Francesco Gardin, the Company's CEO.

Related Party Transaction

The grant of Warrants to Directors of the Company, being Francesco Gardin, Mark Trafeli and Vladimir Kusznirczuk (or their service companies), constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

As all of the Directors are being issued with Warrants, there are no Directors independent of the issue of Warrants. Accordingly, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, the Company's nominated adviser, considers that the terms of the above grant of Warrants are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Further details of the transactions for the purposes of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation are set out below.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.