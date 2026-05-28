

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation on Thursday said it has launched a fully redesigned Hilux in Japan.



With 'Cyber SUMO' as the key design concept, the new Hilux features a refreshed exterior that combines a strong, rugged stance with a more modern and refined appearance. The interior has also been redesigned to feel more solid and sharply defined, while still maintaining a practical and spacious cabin.



Inside, a horizontal instrument panel improves driver awareness even in off-road conditions. A 12.3-inch center display reduces eye movement, while a wide, linear center console enhances the cabin's rugged feel. Key driving controls are grouped at the lower console and separated from navigation and climate functions to improve visibility and ease of use. The model retains a payload capacity of up to 500 kg.



Powering the pickup is a 1GD 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which Toyota said delivers strong performance, durability and improved refinement. It continues to use a ladder-frame structure and part-time 4WD system, along with Multi-Terrain Select and Multi-Terrain Monitor for off-road capability.



Toyota also highlighted upgrades to ride comfort and stability, including revised suspension tuning, increased frame rigidity and the addition of electric power steering to improve handling and reduce vibrations.



On the safety front, the model comes with an enhanced Toyota Safety Sense package, featuring Proactive Driving Assist and improved pre-collision detection at intersections. It also includes connected services such as real-time navigation updates and emergency response features.



The Hilux is available in two variants - the base Z and the Z Adventure, which emphasizes a more distinctive and rugged design.



The model has been sold in more than 190 countries and regions since the launch of its first generation in 1968.



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