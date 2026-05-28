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WKN: A0YC7D | ISIN: CA8193201024 | Ticker-Symbol: 3B8
Stuttgart
27.05.26 | 07:37
0,109 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1090,13610:26
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2026 08:32 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suspension of Trading in ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd at FNSE

2026-05-28T06:31:57Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd, LEI:
529900227RVB89NZH924
Instrument: SNM SDB SE0028000992

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2026 GlobeNewswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.