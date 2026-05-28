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WKN: A426JK | ISIN: US3143521058 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX FREIGHT HOLDING COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX FREIGHT HOLDING COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 05:13 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: FedEx Freight Holding Set to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FedEx Freight Holding Company Inc. (NYSE:FDXF) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (NASD:AAL) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June, 1, 2026. Dow Jones Transportation Average constituent FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) is spinning off FedEx Freight Holding Company in a transaction expected to be completed on June 1. Post spin-off, parent FedEx will remain in the DJTA. American Airlines Group has a low weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point caused by its low share price. The Dow Jones Transportation Average is a price weighted index, and thus very low-priced stocks have an immaterial impact on the index.

The divisor used to calculate the index from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on June 1, 2026. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index's reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisor can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date

Index
Name

Action

Company
Name

Ticker

GICS (Global Industry
Classification Standard)
Industry

June 1, 2026

DJTA

Addition

FedEx Freight Holding Co

FDXF

Cargo Ground Transportation

June 1, 2026

DJTA

Deletion

American Airlines Group

AAL

Passenger Airlines

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
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