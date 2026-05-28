S&P Dow Jones Indices: FedEx Freight Holding Set to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FedEx Freight Holding Company Inc. (NYSE:FDXF) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (NASD:AAL) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June, 1, 2026. Dow Jones Transportation Average constituent FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) is spinning off FedEx Freight Holding Company in a transaction expected to be completed on June 1. Post spin-off, parent FedEx will remain in the DJTA. American Airlines Group has a low weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point caused by its low share price. The Dow Jones Transportation Average is a price weighted index, and thus very low-priced stocks have an immaterial impact on the index.

The divisor used to calculate the index from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on June 1, 2026. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index's reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisor can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective

Date Index

Name Action Company

Name Ticker GICS (Global Industry

Classification Standard)

Industry June 1, 2026 DJTA Addition FedEx Freight Holding Co FDXF Cargo Ground Transportation June 1, 2026 DJTA Deletion American Airlines Group AAL Passenger Airlines

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