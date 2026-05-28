Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech announces timetable for reverse share split

The Annual General Meeting in Active Biotech AB (publ) ("Active Biotech" or the "Company") held on May 20, 2026, resolved to carry out a reverse share split 1:100, whereby hundred (100) shares are consolidated into one (1) share. The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. Pursuant to the authorization, the Board of Directors has today resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be June 4, 2026.

Timetable for the reverse share split

June 2, 2026 Last day of trading in Active Biotech's shares prior to the reverse share split. June 3, 2026 First day of trading in Active Biotech's shares following the reverse share split. First day of trading with the new ISIN code. June 4, 2026 Record date for the reverse share split.

Shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the reverse share split.

As a result of the reverse share split, the shares in Active Biotech will change ISIN code. As of June 3, 2026, the shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0029278555.

The reverse share split will be carried out automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB. If a shareholder's holding is not divisible by hundred (100), the excess shares will pass to the Company on the record date. Excess shares will, without unnecessary delay, be sold at the Company's expense via Mangold Fondkommission AB, following which the affected shareholders will automatically receive their proportionate share of the sale proceeds.

Following the reverse share split, the number of shares in Active Biotech will amount to 26,360,671 shares.

This is information that Active Biotech is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CEST on May 28, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.