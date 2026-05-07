Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q1 2026

EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

The US Patent Office (US PTO) granted a patent related to a pharmaceutical formulation of tasquinimod (January)

Active Biotech receives positive feedback on its clinical study with tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 10)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Annual Report 2025 Active Biotech AB (publ) published (April 1)

Preclinical data with tasquinimod in myelodysplastic neoplasms published in HemaSphere (April 14)

Active Biotech publishes results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (April 20)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK M Jan-Mar Full year

2026 2025 2025 Net sales - - - Operating profit/loss -8.6 -11.2 -37.6 Profit/loss after tax -8.4 -11.0 -37.3 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.00 -0.01 -0.03 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 53.3 26.2 65.1

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for public disclosure on 2026-05-07 at 08:30 CEST.

Active Biotech AB (Corp.Reg.no. 556223-9227) / Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund / +46 46 19 20 00

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.