Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q1 2026

EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER
- The US Patent Office (US PTO) granted a patent related to a pharmaceutical formulation of tasquinimod (January)
- Active Biotech receives positive feedback on its clinical study with tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 10)
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- Annual Report 2025 Active Biotech AB (publ) published (April 1)
- Preclinical data with tasquinimod in myelodysplastic neoplasms published in HemaSphere (April 14)
- Active Biotech publishes results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (April 20)
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|SEK M
|Jan-Mar
|Full year
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Net sales
|-
|-
|-
|Operating profit/loss
|-8.6
|-11.2
|-37.6
|Profit/loss after tax
|-8.4
|-11.0
|-37.3
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|53.3
|26.2
|65.1
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com
The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for public disclosure on 2026-05-07 at 08:30 CEST.
Active Biotech AB (Corp.Reg.no. 556223-9227) / Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund / +46 46 19 20 00
For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com
About Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.