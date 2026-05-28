SWECO AB: Sweco wins framework agreement for flood and erosion protection services in Norway

Sweco has been awarded a framework agreement by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) to provide consulting services related to flood and erosion protection measures across Norway. The agreement has an estimated order value of SEK 140 million for Sweco during the contract period from 2026-2027, with the option of two additional one-year extensions.

Under the agreement, Sweco will support projects aimed at reducing risks associated with flooding, riverbank erosion, landslides and other water-related ground movements. The scope also includes climate adaptation measures designed to protect people, communities, property and critical infrastructure.



"Climate adaptation and water resilience are becoming increasingly critical priorities across the Nordic region and across Europe. Through this agreement, Sweco will contribute multidisciplinary expertise to help strengthen Norway's preparedness and long-term protection against flooding and erosion," says Rasmus Nord, Business Area President, Sweco Norway.



Norway has experienced a series of severe weather events in recent years, including Storm Hans in 2023 and Storm Ingunn in 2024, which have highlighted the growing need for resilient infrastructure and strengthened national preparedness to address climate-related risks.



The agreement reflects growing investment in climate resilience across Europe in line with Sweco's recent analysis highlighting increasing risks related to flooding, ageing water infrastructure and climate adaptation.

Press photos:

Photo showing example of effects of storm Hans in Norway. Free use, please credit: NVE

Photo of Sweco Norway's Rasmus Nord. Free use, please credit: Mans Berg



About NVE

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) is Norway's national authority for water and energy management. Operating under the Ministry of Energy, NVE is responsible for regulating and overseeing the country's hydropower resources, electricity markets, energy infrastructure, flood and landslide risk management, and hydrological monitoring. The agency also plays a central role in supporting Norway's energy security, renewable energy development and climate resilience initiatives.

About Sweco's water expertise

Sweco supports public and private clients across the water sector, from securing access to clean water to protecting communities against flooding, through services including water and wastewater engineering, water resource planning, urban water management and flood protection design.



Related

Sweco analysis shows the challenge posed by hidden water risks to Europe's long-term resilience (Urban Insight report, May 2026)

Sweco supports Ukraine to enhance waste management and wastewater infrastructure (December 2025)

Sweco secures framework agreement with Rijkswaterstaat, the Dutch government agency responsible for the modernisation and development of infrastructure and water management (October 2025)

Sweco to design new reservoir for critical flood control in Poland (October 2025)



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com