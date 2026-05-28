Enterprises seek focused providers that combine proximity, accountability and engineering depth for AI-native transformation, ISG Provider Lens report says

European enterprises are increasingly working with midsize digital engineering service providers to modernize engineering operations with AI while meeting rising expectations for compliance, resilience and accountability, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services (Midsize) report for Europe finds midsize providers are gaining relevance as enterprises expand digital engineering operations. Buyers in the region are seeking partners that can combine deep engineering expertise with agility. As products and platforms become more software-defined and AI-enabled, enterprises are placing more value on provider proximity and contextual knowledge, especially as sustainability requirements play a growing role in engineering decisions.

"European enterprises are increasingly seeking partnerships that reflect their own culture, values and approach to engineering and innovation. Long-term strategic alignment, trust and shared operating principles take priority over scale alone," said Dr. Dorotea Baljevic, director, ISG. "They want providers that offer deeper collaboration with engineering teams and deliver practical modernization tailored to regional and operational realities, without adding complexity."

AI is becoming embedded in European engineering programs, with enterprises prioritizing governance and explainability. They expect AI to improve productivity, shorten development cycles and support better decisions across design, manufacturing and service engineering. Maintaining transparency and human accountability is critical, especially in environments with stringent safety and security requirements.

Enterprises are also using simulations, virtual prototyping and digital representations of products and operations to manage rising product complexity. These capabilities help reduce physical iterations, increase confidence in validations and support traceability across product lifecycles. Demand is especially strong where enterprises must balance shorter innovation cycles with quality, resilience and regulatory obligations.

Midsize providers are responding by focusing on specialization rather than scale. They are building capabilities around selected industries, engineering domains and lifecycle stages, often through senior teams that work closely with enterprise stakeholders. This approach helps clients pursue phased, outcome-oriented programs that align with current budget discipline and the need for execution certainty, ISG says.

"Digital engineering in Europe is being shaped by governance, trust and measurable value," said P N Srinivasan, senior lead analyst at ISG and lead author of the report. "Midsize providers are well positioned when they bring focused expertise, flexible delivery and a strong co-engineering posture to enterprise programs."

The report also explores other European trends in digital engineering services, including growing attention to product-centric operating models and the need for stronger data readiness across IT and operational environments

For more insights into the digital engineering-related challenges faced by enterprises in Europe, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across three quadrants: Augmented Design and R&D Services, Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences and Integrated Platform and Application Services.

The report names Coforge, LTTS and Persistent Systems as Leaders in all three quadrants. AVL, Bertrandt, Bosch SDS, Cyient, Hexaware, ITC Infotech, Nagarro and Quest Global are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. FEV, Intellias, Mastek, Ness Digital Engineering and Zensar Technologies are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, UST is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. ITC Infotech and MHP are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Nagarro is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among midsize digital engineering service providers. Nagarro earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Bosch SDS, Nagarro and TechWave.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services (Midsize) report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528301647/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com