Organizations focus on governance and trust as they integrate Salesforce for AI execution, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Germany are preparing Salesforce environments for broader, cross-functional AI execution, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds that companies are redesigning how they use Salesforce, making it an operating layer for generative AI and agent-based work and preparing Salesforce environments for broader, cross-functional AI execution. As Salesforce reframes its platform around agentic work, enterprises in Germany are putting more weight on orchestration, interoperability and trust by design. These considerations are even more urgent in regulated sectors where compliance, residency and audit requirements shape adoption decisions.

"German enterprises are not dialing back their AI ambitions, but they are becoming much more deliberate about scaling their deployments," said Sven Geissler, partner at ISG. "As Salesforce evolves into a coordination layer for agentic work, buyers are looking for partners that can integrate systems, satisfy regulatory requirements and give them the confidence to expand AI adoption."

Companies in Germany increasingly want agent-based workflows to extend across sales, service, IT and industry operations rather than remain confined to a single cloud or use case. This is increasing demand for providers that can combine process design, cross-platform integration and change management as enterprises prepare for wider adoption.

To reach these goals, many enterprises must address gaps between AI ambition and enterprise connectivity. Organizations are deploying more agents, but many of these still operate in large application estates with low integration density and siloed environments. As a result, enterprises are directing more investment toward API-led architectures, shared context layers and explicit controls for permissions, auditability and human oversight.

Another important shift is the growing focus on making AI agents accountable for outcomes. With the introduction of Salesforce Agentic Work Units, organizations are turning their attention away from AI activity in the abstract and toward understanding how agent-based work is governed, measured and linked to business results. This is likely to increase demand for providers that can ensure long-term operating discipline and value creation as agent portfolios expand, ISG says.

"German enterprises need Salesforce partners that offer more than standard configuration skills," said Roman Pelzel, principal consultant at ISG and lead author of this report. "They seek providers that can translate business demand into agentic workloads and help employees adopt them."

The report also explores other trends affecting the German Salesforce ecosystem, including growing demand for local hosting and data residency options and the rising need for adoption engineering as enterprises formalize testing, enablement and trust-building for agent-based work.

For more insights into the Salesforce-related challenges faced by enterprises in Germany, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 55 providers across four quadrants: Professional Services, Value Realization and Optimization Services, Innovation on Salesforce/Agentforce and Midscale Salesforce Partners.

It names Accenture, adesso SE and Cognizant as Leaders in three quadrants each. Capgemini, Deloitte, Deutsche Telekom, DIA Digital Consulting, HCLTech, Infosys, NTT DATA, PwC, Reply, Salesfive, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Cloudity, DIGITALL, dotSource, Eigenherd, Factory42, Nextview Consulting, Peak Peak, Tech Mahindra and valantic are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DATA and Peak Peak are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Hexaware is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among Salesforce ecosystem providers. Hexaware earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from DIA.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com