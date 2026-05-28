EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG

Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.05.2026 / 10:22 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Aurubis AG Street: Hovestrasse 50 Postal code: 20539 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SIH Partners, LLLP

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 May 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.001654924893 % 5.17 % 5.17 % 44956723 Previous notification 0.89 % 2.05 % 2.94 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006766504 0 744 0.00 % 0 % Total 744 0.001654924893 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % CALL OPTION 19/06/2026-18/06/2027 Anytime 2114600 4.70 % Total 2114600 4.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % PUT OPTION 19/06/2026-17/12/2027 Anytime Physical 210000 0.47 % Total 210000 0.47 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SIH Partners, LLLP % % % Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % % Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited % % % Susquehanna International Securities Limited % % % - % % % SIH Partners, LLLP % % % Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % % Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited % % % Susquehanna International Group Limited % 5.17 % 5.17 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 May 2026





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